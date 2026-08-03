Star Step Performance Coatings Group Expands Platform With the Acquisition of Royal Powder

HINSDALE, IL, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HINSDALE, IL - August 03, 2026 -

Star Step Performance Coatings Group ("SSPCG") announced today that it completed the acquisition of Royal Powder, an Ohio-based manufacturer of high-performance powder coatings serving industrial and OEM applications, on July 31, 2026. The transaction represents a key milestone for SSPCG as it expands its platform into the fast-growing powder coatings sector, an area with strong synergies across the group's existing liquid and specialty coatings portfolio.

The addition of Royal Powder further broadens SSPCG's ability to support customers across multiple coating technologies and manufacturing environments. SSPCG currently serves OEM manufacturing, industrial, architectural, concrete and specialty markets, with a portfolio that includes architectural paints, industrial liquid coatings, resinous flooring systems, concrete repair materials and custom-formulated coating solutions. The addition of powder coating technology strengthens that portfolio and creates new opportunities to serve manufacturers seeking performance-driven solutions across a wider range of applications and substrates.

Royal Powder specializes in custom-formulated powder coatings engineered around specific customer production requirements. With over 80 percent of its coatings custom-developed, the company aligns formulations with OEM processes, performance specifications and aesthetic goals. Royal Powder adds a highly specialized capability to the SSPCG platform, expanding its reach into complementary coating technologies while strengthening the group's ability to address complex manufacturing requirements.

The company combines the technical capabilities of a large manufacturer with the agility and responsiveness of a service-driven team. Its in-house formulation experts work directly with customers to develop coatings that can help optimize line efficiency, reduce rework and improve overall coating performance. Royal Powder formulates across major resin chemistries, including epoxy, hybrid, polyester and polyurethane systems, as well as specialty technologies designed for specific production and performance requirements.

Royal Powder's customer-focused approach also extends beyond formulation. The company provides hands-on technical support, including on-site assistance to help customers evaluate coating performance within their own production environments. Its team works alongside manufacturers during testing and implementation to help support quality, consistency and confidence before full production. Royal Powder also offers flexible supply programs, logistics support and rapid-turnaround capabilities designed around the needs of industrial customers.

"We are very pleased to welcome Royal Powder into the Star Step family," said Edoardo Maggini, Operating Partner at Star Step Performance Coatings Group. "This acquisition positions the platform for strong growth in the powder coatings space and enhances our ability to deliver tailored, high-value coating systems across our unified organization."

The acquisition also supports SSPCG's broader strategy of bringing together specialized coatings companies and complementary technologies under one organization. Across its operating companies, SSPCG provides customers with formulation expertise, diversified manufacturing capabilities, technical support and product development resources. The expanded platform is designed to support customers ranging from specialized regional operations to national manufacturers while maintaining the responsiveness and technical collaboration required for demanding applications.

For existing Royal Powder customers, the acquisition is designed to provide continuity while creating access to the broader resources of the SSPCG platform. Royal Powder's operations, product lines and management team will remain in place. Customers and suppliers will continue working with the people and capabilities they know while gaining the potential benefits of SSPCG's broader research and development resources, manufacturing expertise, complementary coating technologies and growing market reach.

Together, SSPCG and Royal Powder will continue to focus on developing coating solutions around the specific needs of customers, whether those requirements involve appearance, corrosion protection, durability, manufacturing efficiency or specialized application conditions. The combination further advances SSPCG's goal of providing customers with a comprehensive source for performance-driven coating technologies across industrial, OEM and specialty markets.

About Star Step Performance Coatings Group

Star Step Performance Coatings Group is a diversified coatings platform serving OEM manufacturing, industrial, architectural, concrete and specialty markets. Through its portfolio of operating companies, the platform delivers high-performance coating solutions for metal, concrete, masonry, wood and other specialty substrates. Its offerings include architectural paints, industrial liquid coatings, powder coatings, resinous flooring systems, concrete repair materials and custom-formulated solutions for demanding environments across the manufacturing, construction, transportation, energy and commercial sectors.

www.starsteppcg.com

About Royal Powder

Royal Powder is a Cleveland, Ohio-based manufacturer of custom powder coatings engineered to meet the specific performance, aesthetic and production requirements of industrial and OEM customers. With a focus on formulation expertise, rapid turnaround, flexible supply programs and hands-on technical support, Royal Powder delivers tailored coating solutions designed to improve efficiency, durability and consistency across a wide range of applications.

www.royalpowder.com

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For more information about Star Step Performance Coatings, LLC, contact the company here:



Star Step Performance Coatings Group

Edoardo Maggini

917-397-2642

edoardo.maggini@starsteppcg.com

15 Spinning Wheel Road, Suite 300

Hinsdale, Illinois 60521