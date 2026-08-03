Gogoro to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 24 at 8 a.m. Eastern Time

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gogoro® Inc. (Nasdaq: GGR), a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, before markets open on August 24, 2026. Gogoro's management team will hold an earnings webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 24, 2026 to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

What: Date of Gogoro Q2 2026 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast

When: Monday, August 24, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 p.m. Taipei Standard Time

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p2gokodo

Approximately 24 hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately two weeks thereafter.

ABOUT GOGORO

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy, Gogoro is the world’s leader in battery-swapping electric mobility, setting new standards for sustainable mobility. Powering nearly 700,000 riders and over 900 million battery swaps across more than 2,700 GoStation locations, the Gogoro Network redefines how cities move. Recognized globally in 2024, including Fortune’s "Change the World," Fast Company’s "Asia-Pacific's Most Innovative Company," MIT Technology Review’s "15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch," and Frost & Sullivan’s "Global Company of the Year" for battery swapping, Gogoro continues to disrupt the status quo and accelerate the shift to cleaner, smarter mobility, and lead the way in reimagining how cities move.