Parsons Selected to Lead Design of South Carolina's I-526 Long Point Road Interchange Improvements Project

Key Takeaways

Parsons will serve as lead designer for the Interstate 526 Long Point Road Interchange Improvements project as part of the Ames Construction design-build team.

The design-build project will improve safety, reduce congestion, and strengthen freight mobility in the Charleston region.

The award expands Parsons' portfolio of complex transportation infrastructure projects delivered through collaborative design-build partnerships.



CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was selected by the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), as part of the Ames Construction design-build team, to provide lead design services for the Interstate 526 Long Point Road Interchange Improvements project. The approximately $227 million in total design-build project, of which Parsons’ design services award will represent approximately 10 percent, will modernize one of the Charleston region's busiest transportation corridors, improving safety, reducing congestion, and enhancing mobility for residents, businesses, and freight traffic in the growing Mount Pleasant area.

"As South Carolina continues to experience significant population and economic growth, strategic transportation investments are essential to supporting communities and commerce," said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons. "Our collaborative design-build approach and extensive transportation experience position us to help SCDOT and Ames Construction deliver this important project efficiently. Together, we will help improve safety, strengthen regional mobility, and support long-term economic growth throughout the Charleston region."

Delivering Innovative Transportation Solutions

As lead designer, Parsons will provide comprehensive engineering and design services for the interchange improvements. The company will leverage its more than 80 years of experience delivering transportation infrastructure solutions around the world to help accelerate project delivery while minimizing impacts to the traveling public.

The project aims to improve traffic operations at the Interstate 526 and Long Point Road interchange, enhancing safety and reliability for motorists and commercial vehicle drivers. Additionally, the improvements are expected to strengthen connectivity to the Wando Welch Terminal, supporting efficient movement of goods through one of the East Coast's largest port facilities.

Parsons has more than half a century of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. The company’s experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities Parsons’ serves.

To learn more about Parsons’ road and highway expertise, visit www.Parsons.com/road-highway/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

Bernadette.Miller@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.us