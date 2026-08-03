CXO Summit Opens Sponsorship Opportunities for Enterprise Leaders

London, 3 August 2026 – Business Chief, a BizClik media brand, has announced sponsorship opportunities are now available for the upcoming CXO Summit, offering organisations a platform to connect with senior executives from the world's leading brands. The event provides sponsors with multiple touchpoints to engage with C-suite decision-makers while positioning their brand at the forefront of enterprise leadership discussions.

Confirmed speakers include Isabel Naidoo, Chief People Officer at Wise, James Murnieks, Chief Financial Officer UK&I at Siemens, Tom Simons, Chief HR and OD Officer at NHS England, Alex Snelling, Chief People Officer, IMO Business Unit at McDonald's, and Rafael Sueiro, EVP and Global Chief Financial Officer at Radisson Hotel Group. Sponsors will have direct access to this calibre of executive attendee, creating valuable opportunities for strategic partnerships and business development.

Companies interested in securing a sponsorship package are encouraged to get in touch for detailed information on available opportunities.

Five strategic reasons to sponsor

Sponsorship of the CXO Summit delivers five distinct advantages for organisations seeking to elevate their market position. From thought leadership platforms to targeted demand generation, sponsors gain access to comprehensive benefits designed to maximise return on investment.

Speaker and panel opportunities

Sponsors can share their expertise through keynote speeches, panels and workshops, positioning their brand as an innovator. These speaking opportunities allow sponsors to demonstrate thought leadership and showcase their expertise directly to an audience of senior executives and industry leaders.

Executive industry networking

The summit offers high-energy networking with top executives, both in person and via the event app. Sponsors can immerse themselves in an environment featuring exquisite drinks, food and an unforgettable, vibrant atmosphere, facilitating meaningful business conversations.

Brand awareness

Sponsors benefit from prime booth positioning and prominent logo visibility across all event collateral, helping to maximise recognition before, during and after the event. This comprehensive exposure ensures sustained brand visibility throughout the attendee journey.

Demand generation

Sponsorship packages include comprehensive post-event attendee analytics and demographic insights. These data points help teams identify high-value prospects, personalise follow-up, and drive more effective sales and marketing campaigns, supercharging demand generation efforts.

Direct engagement with decision-makers

Sponsors can connect directly with top-tier executives and partners in an exclusive environment. The summit facilitates meaningful relationships that can lead to collaboration and business growth, providing access to key decision-makers in an intimate setting.

The CXO Summit will take place on 7-8 October 2026 at 155 Bishopsgate, London. To find out more about sponsorship opportunities, get in touch today .

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Business Chief Magazine

The focus of Business Chief's Digital Community is to provide our users with the Ultimate Digital Experience - an incredible digital magazine, a world-class website, an award-winning newsletter service as well as video reports, podcasts, blogs, webinars, white papers, research reports, in-person events and a database second to none.

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