CAPR Investigation Notice: Capricor Therapeutics Hit with Securities Fraud Investigation over Clinical Data Misrepresentations – Investors Urged to Contact BFA Law

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) for potential securities fraud after its significant stock drop.

If you invested in Capricor Therapeutics securities, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/capricor-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the Capricor Therapeutics ($CAPR) Class Action Investigation:

Investigation Overview: Securities fraud relating to Capricor’s statements concerning Deramiocel and the integrity of the clinical data supporting its Biologics License Application.

Securities fraud relating to Capricor’s statements concerning Deramiocel and the integrity of the clinical data supporting its Biologics License Application. Stock Decline: July 27, 2026 – 64.5% Stock Drop

July 27, 2026 – 64.5% Stock Drop Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Why is Capricor Being Investigated for Securities Fraud?

Capricor Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing cell and exosome-based therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, Deramiocel, is an investigational cell therapy being developed for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

BFA is investigating whether Capricor misled investors about Deramiocel’s clinical data, including the company’s statements concerning positive topline results and its regulatory path with the FDA.

Why did Capricor’s Stock Drop?



On July 27, 2026, the FDA released briefing documents ahead of an advisory committee meeting concerning Deramiocel. The FDA briefing documents reportedly raised concerns about post-hoc changes to Capricor’s statistical analysis plan, including changes to the methodology for calculating the primary endpoint, PUL 2.0, shortly before the database was unlocked and unblinded.

This news caused the price of Capricor stock to decline $12.70 per share, or 64.5%, from a closing price of $19.70 per share on July 24, 2026, to $7.00 per share on July 27, 2026, the following trading day.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/capricor-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Capricor Therapeutics securities, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/capricor-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff’s securities litigation law firm, with clients noting: “[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,” “[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and “[t]here isn’t a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as “nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a “relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/capricor-class-action-lawsuit

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