RXT Lawsuit Alert: Rackspace Sued for Securities Fraud after AI Effort Leads to 33% Stock Drop – Investors Notified to Contact BFA Law

A securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Rackspace investors after its stock plummeted 33.6% because Rackspace allegedly misled investors about its AI efforts and their impact on the company’s financial performance.

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) and certain of the company’s senior executives for securities fraud after its significant stock drop resulting from potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in Rackspace, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/rackspace-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the Rackspace ($RXT) Class Action:

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 28, 2026

September 28, 2026 Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud alleging that Rackspace misled investors about its AI efforts and their impact on the company’s financial performance

Securities fraud alleging that Rackspace misled investors about its AI efforts and their impact on the company’s financial performance Stock Drop: July 9, 2026 – 33.6% Stock Drop

July 9, 2026 – 33.6% Stock Drop Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Investors have until September 28, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Rackspace securities. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. It is captioned Morgan-Reed v. Rackspace Technology, Inc., No. 26-cv-6491.

Why is Rackspace Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Rackspace is a hybrid cloud and AI solutions company that operates physical infrastructure to host cloud services and artificial intelligence. The company also provides Rackspace AI, a portfolio of AI services to help organizations scale AI adoption.

During the relevant period, the company announced it signed a memorandum of understanding with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (“AMD”) to assist in building out its AI infrastructure and enhance its AI capabilities. That same day, the company reaffirmed its full year revenue guidance.

Rackspace told investors that the “AMD piece really fits into how” the company’s technology stack operates. Rackspace also stated that the AMD partnership “give[s] [the Company] confidence in the full year Private Cloud growth profile.”

As alleged, in truth, the company’s AI efforts would require Rackspace to significantly re-prioritize its capacity and pull capacity away from revenue generating segments.

Why did Rackspace’s Stock Drop?



On July 9, 2026, Rackspace revealed that its AI investments would require a significant re-prioritization of resources and a “transition away” from certain revenue generating segments. As a result, Rackspace revealed it was cutting its full year 2026 revenue guidance by $150 million and its full year Private Cloud revenue outlook by $25 million.

This news caused the price of Rackspace stock to decline $2.21 per share, or 33.6%, from a closing price of $6.58 per share on July 8, 2026, to $4.37 per share on July 9, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/rackspace-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Rackspace, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/rackspace-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/rackspace-class-action-lawsuit

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