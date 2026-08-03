Douglas Dynamics Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights*:

Net Sales increased 10% to a record $214.6 million

Net Income of $25.4 million, with $1.07 of diluted EPS

Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to a record $44.6 million

Adjusted diluted EPS increased 7% to a record $1.22

Returned approximately $10 million of cash to shareholders

*All comparisons are to second quarter 2025 financials





MILWAUKEE, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America’s premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons made in this document are between the second quarters of 2026 and 2025.

Mark Van Genderen, President & CEO, noted, “Our team delivered another quarter of strong results as we continue advancing our long-term vision to build a comprehensive portfolio of trusted work vehicle attachments and solutions that set the standard for safety, quality, and productivity. As we move through the second half of the year, we are confident in our team's ability to execute our strategic priorities, and we believe we are on track to deliver record annual results in 2026."

Consolidated Second Quarter 2026 Results

Net Sales increased 10% to a record $214.6 million based on strong pre-season orders at Work Truck Attachments.

increased 10% to a record $214.6 million based on strong pre-season orders at Work Truck Attachments. Net Income of $25.4 million translated to $1.07 of diluted EPS .

of $25.4 million translated to $1.07 of . Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to a record $44.6 million, which drove record adjusted diluted EPS of $1.22, a 7% increase.





$ in millions

(except Margins & EPS) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Net Sales $214.6 $194.3 Gross Profit Margin 31.1% 31.0% Income from Operations $35.4 $37.0 Net Income $25.4 $26.0 Diluted EPS $1.07 $1.09 Adjusted EBITDA $44.6 $42.6 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.8% 21.9% Adjusted Net Income $28.9 $27.2 Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.22 $1.14



Work Truck Attachments Segment Second Quarter 2026 Results

Net Sales increased 20% to $129.3 million, driven by strong demand for snow and ice control products, plus the addition of Venco Venturo.

increased 20% to $129.3 million, driven by strong demand for snow and ice control products, plus the addition of Venco Venturo. Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to $35.8 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margins of 27.7%, based on the impact of Venco Venturo, timing of preseason shipments, and business mix.

increased 13% to $35.8 million, with of 27.7%, based on the impact of Venco Venturo, timing of preseason shipments, and business mix. The ratio of pre-season shipments in 2026 is expected to be close to a 50% to 50% split between the second and third quarters, compared to a 60% to 40% split in 2025.





Van Genderen explained, “The strong snowfall this past winter set the stage for a robust pre-season in Attachments, and results to date have exceeded our initial expectations, particularly for parts and accessories. Based on the strength of our third-quarter projections, we anticipate preseason shipments will be split nearly evenly between the second and third quarters this year. Our team continues to execute effectively, ensuring timely deliveries to dealers and enabling installations to be completed ahead of the winter season.”

$ in millions

(except Adjusted EBITDA Margin) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Net Sales $129.3 $108.1 Adjusted EBITDA $35.8 $31.6 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27.7% 29.2%



Work Truck Solutions Segment Second Quarter 2026 Results

Net Sales of $85.3 million are relatively flat, with lower Adjusted EBITDA of $8.8 million, based on continued lower commercial demand somewhat offset by strength in municipal demand.





Van Genderen stated, “The Solutions segment produced a strong quarter overall, despite facing a tough comparison to record second quarter results in 2025. Municipal demand continues to be a source of strength, and we continue to invest to expand our capacity to meet customer needs. At the same time, we are navigating softer demand in select commercial business lines. As a result, we are taking targeted actions to optimize our sales and marketing efforts and align our cost structure to preserve profitability.”

$ in millions

(except Adjusted EBITDA Margin) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Net Sales $85.3 $86.2 Adjusted EBITDA $8.8 $11.0 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10.3% 12.8%



Dividend & Liquidity

Returned approximately $10 million of cash to shareholders through the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.295 per diluted share, and the repurchase of approximately 67,500 shares of company stock.

Net cash used in operating activities increased $12.5 million to $25.2 million for the first half of 2026. The increase was due to higher inventory required to meet demand across both segments and increased receivables driven by higher net sales.

Capital expenditures increased by $2.2 million to $7.3 million in the first half of 2026 as planned. The Company continues to expect 2026 Capital Expenditures to be towards the higher end of the traditional range of 2% to 3% of Net Sales.





2026 Outlook

Sarah Lauber, Executive Vice President and CFO, noted, “Based on the strength of pre-season orders for the Attachments segment, we are raising our 2026 guidance once again. In Solutions, healthy municipal demand continues to support performance near our record 2025 levels, largely offsetting the anticipated softness in some of our commercial markets. Supported by the hard work and dedication of our team, our updated outlook highlights that we are on track to produce record annual results in 2026.”

2026 Outlook Ranges* Former Current Low High Low High Net Sales $750 $795 $765 $805 Adjusted EBITDA $110 $125 $120 $135 Adjusted Diluted EPS $2.55 $3.05 $2.90 $3.40 Effective tax rate 24% 25% 24% 25% *In millions, except per share, and tax rate data



The 2026 outlook assumes relatively stable economic and supply chain conditions, that pre-season orders are still expected to be shipped approximately equally between the second and third quarters, and that core markets will experience average snowfall in the fourth quarter of 2026.

With respect to the Company’s 2026 financial outlook, the Company is not able to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP because it does not provide specific guidance for the various extraordinary, nonrecurring, or unusual charges and other certain items. These items have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. As a result, reconciliation of the non-GAAP guidance measures to GAAP is not available without unreasonable effort and the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Monday, August 3, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time). To join the conference call, please dial 1-833-634-5024 domestically, or 1-412-902-4205 internationally.

The call will also be available via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.douglasdynamics.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, replays will be available for one week following the call.

About Douglas Dynamics

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 75 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands, and truck mounted cranes and dump hoists sold under the VENCO VENTURO brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). The non-GAAP measures used in this press release are Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS), and Free Cash Flow. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other external users of its consolidated financial statements in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as compared to that of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures can be found immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows included in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, as further adjusted for certain charges consisting of unrelated legal and consulting fees, stock-based compensation, severance, restructuring charges, acquisition costs, inventory step up related to Venco Venturo, CEO transition costs, debt modification expense, and loss on extinguishment of debt. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating the Company’s operating performance because it provides the Company and its investors with additional tools to compare its operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect the Company’s core operations. The Company’s management also uses Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and financial projections, and to evaluate the Company’s ability to make certain payments, including dividends, in compliance with its senior credit facilities, which is determined based on a calculation of “Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA” that is substantially similar to Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (calculated on a diluted basis) represents net income and earnings per share (as defined by GAAP), excluding the impact of stock based compensation, severance, restructuring charges, acquisition costs, inventory step up related to Venco Venturo, CEO transition costs, debt modification expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and certain charges related to unrelated legal fees and consulting fees. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are useful in assessing the Company’s financial performance by eliminating expenses and income that are not reflective of the underlying business performance.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less the acquisition of property and equipment. Free Cash Flow should be evaluated in addition to, and not considered a substitute for, other financial measures such as Net Income and Net Cash Provided By (Used in) Operating Activities. We believe that free cash flow represents our ability to generate additional cash flow from our business operations.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment, regulation, product demand, the payment of dividends, and availability of financial resources. These statements are often identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "continue," "should," "could," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "will" and similar expressions and include references to assumptions and relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, weather conditions, particularly lack of or reduced levels of snowfall and the timing of such snowfall, our ability to manage general economic, business and geopolitical conditions, including the impacts of natural disasters, labor strikes, global political instability, adverse developments affecting the banking and financial services industries, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, increases in the price of steel or other materials, including as a result of tariffs, necessary for the production of our products that cannot be passed on to our distributors, our inability to maintain good relationships with our distributors, our inability to maintain good relationships with the original equipment manufacturers with whom we currently do significant business, lack of available or favorable financing options for our end-users, distributors or customers, increases in the price of fuel or freight, including as a result of the ongoing conflict in Iran, a significant decline in economic conditions, the inability of our suppliers and original equipment manufacturer partners to meet our volume or quality requirements, inaccuracies in our estimates of future demand for our products, our inability to protect or continue to build our intellectual property portfolio, the effects of laws and regulations and their interpretations on our business and financial condition, including policy or regulatory changes related to climate change, our inability to develop new products or improve upon existing products in response to end-user needs, losses due to lawsuits arising out of personal injuries associated with our products, factors that could impact the future declaration and payment of dividends, or our ability to execute repurchases under our stock repurchase program, our inability to effectively manage the use of artificial intelligence, disruptions at our manufacturing facilities, our inability to compete effectively against competition, our inability to successfully implement our new enterprise resource planning system, our inability to achieve the projected financial performance with the assets of Venco Venturo, which we acquired in 2025, and unexpected costs or liabilities related to such acquisition, as well as those discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and any subsequent Form 10-Q filings. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation, except as required by law, to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For further information contact:

Douglas Dynamics, Inc.

Nathan Elwell

Vice President of Investor Relations

847-530-0249

investorrelations@douglasdynamics.com

Financial Statements

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 30, December 31, 2026

2025

(unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,875 $ 8,297 Accounts receivable, net 156,633 97,561 Inventories 174,981 149,656 Inventories - truck chassis floor plan 4,356 4,184 Refundable income taxes paid - 920 Prepaid and other current assets 4,533 5,415 Total current assets 342,378 266,033 Property, plant, and equipment, net 47,134 44,764 Goodwill 116,779 116,779 Other intangible assets, net 113,234 116,269 Operating lease - right of use asset 90,364 68,972 Non-qualified benefit plan assets 12,952 12,038 Other long-term assets 2,828 1,846 Total assets $ 725,669 $ 626,701 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 38,622 $ 38,687 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 36,062 33,406 Floor plan obligations 4,356 4,184 Operating lease liability - current 9,783 7,154 Income taxes payable 5,138 - Short term borrowings 57,000 5,000 Current portion of long-term debt 7,416 7,416 Total current liabilities 158,377 95,847 Retiree benefits and deferred compensation 15,927 14,947 Deferred income taxes 34,104 33,104 Long-term debt, less current portion 131,622 135,162 Operating lease liability - noncurrent 80,024 60,134 Other long-term liabilities 5,956 6,061 Total stockholders' equity 299,659 281,446 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 725,669 $ 626,701





Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Month Period Ended Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $ 214,648 $ 194,327 $ 352,445 $ 309,394 Cost of sales 147,852 134,031 247,878 220,959 Gross profit 66,796 60,296 104,567 88,435 Selling, general, and administrative expense 29,831 21,751 56,172 45,138 Intangibles amortization 1,518 1,550 3,035 3,100 Income from operations 35,447 36,995 45,360 40,197 Interest expense, net (2,324 ) (2,973 ) (4,386 ) (5,357 ) Debt modification expense - - - (176 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (156 ) Other income, net 594 123 638 127 Income before taxes 33,717 34,145 41,612 34,635 Income tax expense 8,338 8,191 9,857 8,533 Net income $ 25,379 $ 25,954 $ 31,755 $ 26,102 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 23,116,515 23,131,151 23,107,356 23,126,379 Diluted 23,590,038 23,674,029 23,588,780 23,668,491 Earnings per share: Basic earnings per common share attributable to common shareholders $ 1.08 $ 1.10 $ 1.35 $ 1.10 Earnings per common share assuming dilution attributable to common shareholders $ 1.07 $ 1.09 $ 1.33 $ 1.09 Cash dividends declared and paid per share $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.59 $ 0.59





Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 (unaudited) Operating activities Net income $ 31,755 $ 26,102 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,678 7,649 Loss on disposal of fixed asset 664 -- Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 210 275 Debt modification expense -- 176 Loss on extinguishment of debt -- 156 Stock-based compensation 6,987 3,704 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 315 315 Deferred income taxes 1,001 143 Non-cash lease expense 5,213 4,142 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (59,387 ) (54,076 ) Inventories (25,325 ) (16,252 ) Prepaid assets, refundable income taxes paid and other assets 127 (958 ) Accounts payable (442 ) 7,480 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,721 10,201 Benefit obligations, long-term liabilities and other (2,712 ) (1,778 ) Net cash used in operating activities (25,195 ) (12,721 ) Investing activities Capital expenditures (7,301 ) (5,126 ) Acquisition of business (927 ) -- Net cash used in investing activities (8,228 ) (5,126 ) Financing activities Repurchase of common stock (6,000 ) (6,000 ) Shares withheld on restricted stock vesting paid for employees’ taxes (899 ) (161 ) Payments of financing costs -- (293 ) Borrowings on long-term debt -- 148,770 Payments on life insurance policy loans (122 ) (119 ) Dividends paid (14,228 ) (13,926 ) Net revolver borrowings 52,000 42,000 Repayment of long-term debt (3,750 ) (149,563 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 27,001 20,708 Change in cash and cash equivalents (6,422 ) 2,861 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 8,297 5,119 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,875 $ 7,980 Non-cash operating and financing activities Truck chassis inventory acquired through floorplan obligations $ 172 $ 19,249





Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Segment Disclosures (unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Work Truck Attachments Net Sales $ 129,330 $ 108,114 $ 190,241 $ 144,571 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,801 $ 31,570 $ 43,464 $ 31,897 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27.7% 29.2% 22.8% 22.1% Work Truck Solutions Net Sales $ 85,318 $ 86,213 $ 162,204 $ 164,823 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,777 $ 11,047 $ 17,925 $ 20,151 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10.3% 12.8% 11.1% 12.2%





Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation (unaudited) (In thousands) Three month period ended June 30, Six month period ended June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Net income $ 25,379 $ 25,954 $ 31,755 $ 26,102 Interest expense - net 2,324 2,973 4,386 5,357 Income tax expense 8,338 8,191 9,857 8,533 Depreciation expense 2,304 2,276 4,643 4,549 Intangibles amortization 1,518 1,550 3,035 3,100 EBITDA 39,863 40,944 53,676 47,641 Stock-based compensation 4,450 1,554 6,987 3,704 Debt modification expense - - - 176 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 156 Other charges (1) 265 119 726 371 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,578 $ 42,617 $ 61,389 $ 52,048 (1) Reflects unrelated legal, severance, restructuring and consulting fees for the periods presented. Reflects $58 in inventory step up related to Venco Venturo included in cost of sales in the six months ended June 30, 2026.





Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three month period ended June 30, Six month period ended June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Net income $ 25,379 $ 25,954 $ 31,755 $ 26,102 Adjustments: Stock based compensation 4,450 1,554 6,987 3,704 Debt modification expense - - - 176 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 156 Other charges (1) 265 119 726 371 Tax effect on adjustments (1,179 ) (418 ) (1,928 ) (1,102 ) Adjusted net income $ 28,915 $ 27,209 $ 37,540 $ 29,407 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 23,116,515 23,131,151 23,107,356 23,126,379 Weighted average common shares outstanding assuming dilution 23,590,038 23,674,029 23,588,780 23,668,491 Adjusted earnings per common share - dilutive $ 1.22 $ 1.14 $ 1.58 $ 1.23 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.07 $ 1.09 $ 1.33 $ 1.09 Adjustments net of income taxes: Stock based compensation 0.14 0.05 0.22 0.11 Debt modification expense - - - 0.01 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 0.01 Other charges (1) 0.01 - 0.02 0.00 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.22 $ 1.14 $ 1.58 $ 1.23 (1) Reflects unrelated legal, severance, restructuring and consulting fees for the periods presented. Reflects $58 in inventory step up related to Venco Venturo included in cost of sales in the six months ended June 30, 2026.





Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Free Cash Flow reconciliation (unaudited) (In thousands) Three month period ended June 30, Six month period ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net used in operating activities $ (24,201 ) $ (11,384 ) $ (25,195 ) $ (12,721 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (4,140 ) (2,965 ) (7,301 ) (5,126 ) Free cash flow $ (28,341 ) $ (14,349 ) $ (32,496 ) $ (17,847 )



