Marex Group Limited completes acquisition of equity derivatives market maker Webb Traders

LONDON, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group Limited (‘Marex’ or the ‘Group’, NASDAQ:MRX), the diversified global financial services platform, today announces that it has completed the acquisition of European equity derivatives market maker Webb Traders.

Webb Traders has offices in Amsterdam and Paris and specialises in single stock options market making for European and US mid and large cap equities. The acquisition further strengthens Marex's market making capabilities, bringing to Marex a strong, technology led team of market makers, quants and developers. This addition also brings further electronic trading capabilities to Marex, in line with its strategy to diversify earnings.

The acquisition will further enhance Marex’s established Equity Linked Structured Products platform allowing the Group to internalise hedging, enhance profit margins and provide better pricing for clients.

About Marex: Marex Group Limited (NASDAQ:MRX) provides market access, infrastructure services and essential liquidity to clients across global commodity and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to more than 60 exchanges. Marex has over 3,400 active clients, including some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 50 offices worldwide, the Group has over 3000 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.

Enquiries please contact:

Nicola Ratchford / Adam Strachan

+44 778 654 8889 / +1 914 200 2508

nratchford@marex.com / astrachan@marex.com

FTI Consulting US / UK

+1 716 525 7239 / +44 7976870961

marex@fticonsulting.com