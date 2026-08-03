Fervo Energy to Report Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 12, 2026

HOUSTON, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fervo Energy (“Fervo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRVO), a global pioneer of next-generation geothermal energy, today announced that it will release second quarter 2026 financial and operational results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. The Company will host a webcast and conference call that same day at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the results.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the “Events” section of the Company’s investor relations website at ir.fervoenergy.com. To participate in Q&A on the call, register here to receive the dial-in information and a unique PIN. A replay of the call will be available shortly after the live webcast’s conclusion.

ABOUT FERVO ENERGY

Fervo Energy is a modern power company built around one of the market’s most important needs: affordable, dependable new power supply. Through the large-scale deployment of enhanced geothermal systems, Fervo has established a repeatable, industrial approach to building utility-scale power. The company is transforming geothermal into a clean, reliable, cost-competitive solution designed to meet rising demand from AI hyperscalers, utilities, and a more electricity-intensive economy. For more information, visit www.fervoenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, which involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. When used in this announcement, the words “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “model,” “outlook,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions (including the negative of such terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Although Fervo believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, they involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond Fervo’s control. Accordingly, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Fervo’s actual outcomes could differ materially from what Fervo has expressed in its forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause the outcomes to differ materially include (but are not limited to) the following: risks related to expanding our geothermal operations and accessing new markets; challenges in maintaining compliance with extensive environmental regulations and permitting requirements; uncertainties in forecasting future operational results and growth due to economic conditions and market demand; compliance with environmental regulations and climate change initiatives impacting operational costs; inherent risks in the geothermal industry, including potential operational disruptions and associated liabilities; the influence of consumer preferences, government policies, and competition on the demand for geothermal energy; risks associated with fluctuations in energy prices and material costs; dependence on a complex supply chain and successful maintenance of our geothermal infrastructure; financial performance influenced by fluctuations in interest rates, capital availability, and other market conditions; capacity actually constructed or for which we enter power purchase agreements under non-binding agreements, like the Geothermal Framework Agreement; exposure to legal proceedings and claims arising from our business operations; protecting our brand reputation and facing potential negative public perception; negative public perception and political opposition impacting our ability to secure regulatory approvals and market acceptance; the successful and timely execution of our growth strategy, with risks of delays or failures; reliance on key personnel and the potential impact of labor costs and workforce challenges; heavy reliance on technology systems and potential cybersecurity threats; global economic and political conditions affecting our operations, supply chain, and customer demand; the risk that our estimates of capacity potential and heat initially in place are inaccurate or that we are unable to produce quantities of electrical energy commensurate with such estimates; and other risks and uncertainties, including those set forth under “Risk Factors” in Fervo’s Registration Statement on Form S-1/A, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 11, 2026, and Fervo’s other filings with the SEC.

In light of these factors, the events anticipated by Fervo’s forward-looking statements may not occur at the time anticipated or at all. Moreover, Fervo operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks emerge from time to time. Fervo cannot predict all risks, nor can it assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking statements it may make. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement or, if earlier, as of the date they were made. Fervo does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law.

Contacts

Investor Relations

investor.relations@fervoenergy.com

V2 Communications for Fervo Energy

fervo@v2comms.com

ICR, Inc.

Fervo@icrinc.com