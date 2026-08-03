Opus Genetics Completes Patient Enrollment in Registrational Phase 3 Trial of OPGx-LCA5 for LCA5-Associated Inherited Retinal Disease

Topline six-month efficacy data expected by end of 2027

Phase 3 study follows FDA alignment on registrational trial design through Rare Disease Evidence Principles (RDEP) program

Opus Genetics may submit a BLA based on 6-month efficacy data, with 12-month durability data provided during review



RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRD) (“Opus Genetics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced that the last patient has been enrolled in its registrational Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating OPGx-LCA5, the Company’s investigational gene therapy for LCA5-associated inherited retinal disease.

Completion of enrollment marks a significant milestone in the development of OPGx-LCA5 and follows the program’s acceptance into the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Rare Disease Evidence Principles (RDEP) program in May 2026. The Phase 3 study was designed in collaboration with the FDA to support a potential Biologics License Application (BLA) for what could become the first approved therapy for patients living with LCA5-associated inherited retinal disease.

“Achieving full enrollment in our registrational Phase 3 trial is a significant milestone for the OPGx-LCA5 program and reflects the dedication of participating patients and families, our clinical investigators, and our team,” said George Magrath, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Opus Genetics. “With enrollment now complete, we remain on track to initiate dosing in the fourth quarter of 2026, report topline data by the end of 2027, and continue advancing OPGx-LCA5 to bring the first potential treatment to patients with LCA5-associated inherited retinal disease.”

The registrational Phase 3 trial is evaluating the safety and efficacy of a one-time subretinal administration of OPGx-LCA5 in patients with genetically confirmed LCA5-associated inherited retinal disease. Consistent with the Company’s RDEP discussions with the FDA, the study incorporates innovative evidence-generation approaches appropriate for an ultra-rare disease, including a six-month run-in period in which patients serve as their own control. Participants are currently completing the run-in period, and the Company expects to initiate dosing of OPGx-LCA5 in the fourth quarter of 2026, with topline data expected by the end of 2027.

OPGx-LCA5 has received Rare Pediatric Disease, Orphan Drug, and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designations from the FDA and has been accepted into the FDA’s Rare Disease Evidence Principles (RDEP) program.

The Company continues to expect that OPGx-LCA5 may qualify for a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher upon approval, representing a potentially significant strategic asset.

About OPGx-LCA5

OPGx-LCA5 is designed to address a form of Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA) due to biallelic mutations in the LCA5 gene (LCA5), which encodes the lebercilin protein. LCA5-associated inherited retinal disease is an early-onset severe inherited retinal dystrophy. Studies in patients with this mutation have reported evidence for the dissociation of retinal architecture and visual function in this disease, suggesting an opportunity for therapeutic intervention through gene augmentation. OPGx-LCA5 uses an adeno-associated virus 8 (AAV8) vector to precisely deliver a functional LCA5 gene to the outer retina. OPGx-LCA5 has received Rare Pediatric Disease, Orphan Drug, and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designations from the FDA and has been accepted into the FDA’s Rare Disease Evidence Principles (RDEP) program. OPGx-LCA5 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2/3 clinical trial.

About Opus Genetics



Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The Company is developing durable, one-time treatments designed to address the underlying genetic causes of severe retinal disorders. The Company’s pipeline includes seven AAV-based programs, led by OPGx-LCA5 for LCA5-related mutations and OPGx-BEST1 for BEST1-related retinal degeneration, with additional candidates targeting RDH12, MERTK, RHO, CNGB1 and NMNAT1. The Company is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, visit www.opusgtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are not statements of historical fact and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the anticipated timing of topline data from the OPGx-LCA5 Phase 3 clinical trial, clinical development, clinical results, preclinical data, and future plans for OPGx-LCA5 and expectations regarding us, our business prospects, and our results of operations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties posed by many factors and events that could cause our actual business, prospects and results of operations to differ materially from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those described under the heading “Risk Factors” included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “aim,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “will,” “would” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. We undertake no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that might subsequently arise.

Contacts:

Investors

Jenny Kobin

Remy Bernarda

IR Advisory Solutions

ir@opusgtx.com

Media

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

Source: Opus Genetics, Inc.