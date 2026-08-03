Lantronix CEO and CFO to Participate in Canaccord Genuity and Needham Conferences

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX), a global provider of Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions that power NDAA-compliant unmanned systems, critical infrastructure and resilient enterprise networks, today announced that its CEO Saleel Awsare and CFO Brent Stringham will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Canaccord Genuity’s 46 th Annual Growth Conference Tuesday, August 11, 2026, InterContinental Boston, Boston Fireside chat at 2:00–2:25 p.m. ET with CEO Saleel Awsare and CFO Brent Stringham; a live webcast will be available One-on-one meetings with CEO Saleel Awsare and CFO Brent Stringham



15th Annual Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Power 1x1 Conference Monday, August 17, 2026 One-on-one meetings with CEO Saleel Awsare and CFO Brent Stringham



About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT and commercial and defense unmanned systems, including drones, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security and a competitive edge in today’s AI-driven world. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

©2026 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:

Matt Glover and Greg Robles

Gateway Group, Inc.

LTRX@gateway-grp.com

Media Contact:

Diana Puckett

PRforLantronix@Bospar.com