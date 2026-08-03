Veritasium Goes Behind the Scenes at Kraig Biocraft Laboratories to Explore the Future of Commercial Spider Silk

What happens when one of the world's most influential science channels spends the day exploring one of nature's most extraordinary materials? The answer is Veritasium's latest spider silk episode. From molecular biology and genetic engineering to large-scale silk production and some unforgettable strength demonstrations, the episode takes viewers behind the scenes at Kraig Biocraft Laboratories for an inside look at how recombinant spider silk is becoming a commercial reality.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company", "Kraig Labs", or "Kraig's"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced its featured appearance in a new Veritasium episode that takes viewers inside the Company’s recombinant spider silk operations before putting the material to the test in a Spider-Man-inspired strength demonstration.

Veritasium, founded and hosted by Derek Muller, has grown into one of the world's premier science channels. With more than 20 million subscribers and billions of views, Veritasium has become internationally recognized for exploring science, engineering, and innovation through engaging storytelling, real-world demonstrations, and a commitment to making complex scientific concepts accessible to audiences around the globe.

For this episode, Henry van Dyck, one of Veritasium's award-winning hosts, visited Kraig Labs, bringing the channel's signature curiosity and hands-on approach to exploring the science behind commercial recombinant spider silk.

During his visit, Henry spent an entire day with Company’s scientists, engineers, and production experts, learning how Kraig Labs has transformed one of nature's most extraordinary materials into a scalable commercial technology. From molecular biology and genetic engineering to large-scale production, the visit provided an in-depth look at the science, engineering, and manufacturing behind the commercialization of recombinant spider silk.

After learning about Kraig Labs' technology and commercial production process, Henry took a sample of the Company's recombinant spider silk back to the Veritasium team to put the material to the test. At a local climbing gym, Derek, Henry, and members of the Veritasium team highlighted the remarkable strength of silk in a real-world, Spider-Man-inspired demonstration. The team took turns doing their best Spider-Man impressions, suspending themselves from Kraig Labs' recombinant spider silk.

The extraordinary strength-to-weight characteristics of recombinant spider silk were on full display. Derek provided the audience with an important lesson in materials science: when you create a material strong enough to withstand extreme forces, the material itself may no longer be the weakest link. In this case, the recombinant spider silk remained intact, while the small contact area on his hand where the force was transferred became the limiting factor. The demonstration provided a memorable illustration of the extraordinary strength-to-weight ratios that make spider silk one of nature's most remarkable materials.

The episode arrives as Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens in theaters, creating a timely opportunity to explore the real-world materials science behind one of popular culture’s most recognizable superpowers.

"It was an absolute pleasure to host Henry and the Veritasium team," said Jon Rice, COO of Kraig Labs. "Their enthusiasm for science, thoughtful questions, and genuine curiosity made this an unforgettable experience for everyone at Kraig Labs. For decades, spider silk has captured the imagination of scientists, engineers, and the public. Seeing that curiosity translated into a real commercial technology is exactly why opportunities like this are so meaningful. We are incredibly grateful for the time they invested in understanding our technology and for sharing our work with millions of people around the world."

Dr. Xiaoli Zhang, Chief Scientist of Kraig Labs, added, "Spider silk has fascinated scientists for generations because of its extraordinary properties. It was a pleasure to share the science behind our recombinant spider silk technology and to demonstrate how years of research have enabled commercial production. We sincerely thank the Veritasium team for their endless curiosity, thoughtful questions, and passion for scientific discovery. Opportunities like this help inspire the next generation of scientists while introducing millions of people to the incredible potential of recombinant spider silk."

The Company's appearance in Veritasium's latest spider silk episode represents one of the broadest public introductions yet to recombinant spider silk and Kraig Labs' pioneering technology. As the Company continues expanding commercial production while advancing next-generation innovations through Project Atlas, opportunities like this help introduce the remarkable potential of recombinant spider silk to audiences around the world.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories extends its sincere appreciation to Derek, Henry, and the entire Veritasium production team for their professionalism, curiosity, and commitment to making science accessible to everyone. The Company is proud to have shared its laboratories, its scientists, and its vision for the future of commercial spider silk with one of the world's most respected science channels and its global audience.

Watch the entire spider silk episode at https://www.youtube.com/@veritasium

About Derek Muller and Veritasium: Making Science Accessible to Millions

Dr. Derek Muller is an award-winning science communicator, filmmaker, educator, and media personality best known as the creator and host of Veritasium, one of the world's largest and most influential science channels on YouTube. Muller has built a global audience by explaining complex scientific concepts through engaging experiments, expert interviews, and thought-provoking demonstrations that challenge common misconceptions.

Today, Veritasium has grown to 21 million subscribers and nearing 4.5 billion views, making it one of YouTube's premier destinations for science and educational content. Muller also operates two additional channels: 2veritasium and Sciencium.

Muller's extensive television career includes; correspondent on Australia's long-running science program Catalyst, appearance on Bill Nye Saves the World for Netflix, and host of acclaimed documentaries including Uranium – Twisting the Dragon's Tail, Vitamania: The Sense and Nonsense of Vitamins, Ancient Impossible, and Digits.

Muller's content covers an exceptionally broad range of scientific disciplines, from physics and engineering to astronomy, mathematics, chemistry, biology, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies. His contributions to science communication have earned numerous honors, including the 2017 Streamy Award for Best Science and Education Channel, the Eureka Prize for Science Journalism, the Richtmyer Memorial Lecture Award, the Australian Webstream Award, and the 2025 AAAS Kavli Science Journalism Gold Award for his investigation into PFAS contamination. His work has also been featured by publications including Scientific American, Wired, and Gizmodo.

In addition to digital media, Muller has appeared on stage alongside renowned science communicators including Neil deGrasse Tyson, Michio Kaku, and Chris Hadfield, and co-hosted the 2017 March for Science in Washington, D.C. He also launched Snatoms, an educational magnetic molecular modeling kit that exceeded its crowdfunding goal within its first hour and has since become a popular STEM education product.

For more information, visit www.veritasium.com or explore Veritasium's YouTube channels for hundreds of videos covering some of the most fascinating questions in science and technology.

The Company's leadership in biomaterials was recently spotlighted on the cover of the March 2026 issue of National Geographic, highlighting the growing importance and predominance of our work in scaling spider silk production.

Interested persons can order a copy of National Geographic featuring Kraig Labs at https://ngsingleissues.nationalgeographic.com/natgeo-march-2026.

You can purchase a digital copy of the article directly from National Geographic at https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/spider-silk-silkworm-genetic-engineering

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit www.kraiglabs.com.

For details about recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor updates at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link https://www.kraiglabs.com/world-leader/

Kraig Labs Technology is built on a scientifically engineered silkworm, which incorporates key spider silk proteins to produce recombinant spider silk.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Disclaimer

References to Spider-Man are for descriptive and editorial purposes only. Kraig Biocraft Laboratories and Veritasium are not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Marvel Entertainment, Sony Pictures Entertainment, or their respective affiliates.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, Inc.

(720) 288-8495