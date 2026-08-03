Single-Cell Multiomics Market Size Projected to Reach USD 18.20 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Single-Cell Multiomics Market Size was valued at USD 2.99 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 18.20 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 19.81% during 2026–2035. Increasing adoption of single-cell genomics, spatial omics, precision medicine, biomarker discovery, and AI-powered cellular analysis is accelerating demand across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic research worldwide.

Growing demand for high-resolution cellular analysis, precision medicine, oncology research, and next-generation sequencing is accelerating adoption across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic research organizations worldwide.





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Single-Cell Genomics and Spatial Omics Drive Market Growth

The rising use of precision medicine and cutting-edge genomics technology has been one of the major factors that have led to the growth of the Single-Cell Multiomics Market across the globe. Rising investments in the areas of oncology, immunology, and pharma research are leading to the rising use of single-cell multiomics in disease research, biomarker discovery, and personalized therapeutics. Advancements in the field of sequencing techniques, spatial-omics solutions, AI, and bioinformatics cloud are facilitating high-resolution cellular analysis and efficient drug discovery.

North America Leads the Market, Asia Pacific Registers the Fastest Growth

The North America region held a 41.85% share of the global revenue of the Single-Cell Multiomics Market in 2025 due to superior infrastructure of biomedical research facilities, high adoption of sequencing technology, and spatial omics technology. Leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies are present in the region that helps to retain its dominance in the market.

The U.S. Single-Cell Multiomics Market was valued at USD 0.98 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 5.08 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 17.88% during 2026–2035. Market growth is supported by increasing investments in advanced biomedical research, expanding precision medicine initiatives, rising adoption of spatial-omics platforms, and continuous technological advancements in single-cell analysis.

The Europe Single-Cell Multiomics Market is estimated to be USD 0.78 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.39 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.85% during 2026–2035. Europe shows consistent growth due to effective research networks, regulatory approvals, and increased investments in innovations within the field of biotechnology. Germany holds the prominent position among all the regional markets, whereas the United Kingdom, France, and the Netherlands have been driving growth through their collaboration efforts in research and precision medicine.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period, attributed to its expanding biotechnology industry, investment in genomics research, and growing demand for precision medicine in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

In 2025, the market dominance was held by the Single-Cell Genomics segment, which accounted for a 34.20% market share due to its high applicability in the applications related to cancer research, genome mapping, and disease diagnosis. On the other hand, the Single-Cell Proteomics segment was anticipated to witness the highest growth, growing at a CAGR of 23.16% from 2026 to 2035.

By Application

The market share of the Oncology segment was valued at 38.90% in 2025 owing to the rising prevalence of cancer and increased utilization of precision oncology and tumor microenvironment studies. The Immunology segment is expected to show the highest growth rate of 22.16% during the forecast period due to rising immune profiling studies and vaccines.

By End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies accounted for the maximum market share of 39.10% in 2025 owing to rising expenditure on discovering drugs and developing biomarkers and precision medicine. The Academic & Research Organizations category is forecast to exhibit the highest CAGR of 21.29% during the forecast period on account of growing government funding and genomics research.

By Technology Platform

The Droplet-Based Microfluidics segment accounted for the largest market share of 56.30% in 2025 because of its high-throughput capability to isolate individual cells, scaleability and wide adoption in sequencing processes. The Spatial-Omics Platforms segment is likely to witness the highest CAGR of 24.50% due to growing need for spatial resolution at tissue level, imaging techniques, and precision medicine studies.

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Key Companies in the Single-Cell Multiomics Market

Illumina

10x Genomics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

QIAGEN

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Bruker Corporation

Standard BioTools

Takara Bio

BGI Genomics

MGI Tech

Element Biosciences

Pacific Biosciences

Ultima Genomics

Revvity

Sartorius AG

Singleron Biotechnologies

Recent Developments:

2026: 10x Genomics reported continued growth in its single-cell and spatial biology business, supported by expanding global adoption of its advanced platform technologies.

10x Genomics reported continued growth in its single-cell and spatial biology business, supported by expanding global adoption of its advanced platform technologies. 2025: Danaher expanded its life sciences capabilities through investments in Cytiva and Beckman Coulter, strengthening advanced bioprocessing and automation platforms.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

SINGLE-CELL ANALYSIS AND MULTIOMICS ADOPTION METRICS – helps you evaluate single-cell multiomics adoption trends, sequencing utilization, cellular analysis performance, and technology penetration across major research applications and markets.

– helps you evaluate single-cell multiomics adoption trends, sequencing utilization, cellular analysis performance, and technology penetration across major research applications and markets. PRECISION MEDICINE AND DISEASE RESEARCH METRICS – helps you understand the impact of oncology, immunology, genomic profiling, and biomarker discovery on market demand and evolving precision medicine strategies.

– helps you understand the impact of oncology, immunology, genomic profiling, and biomarker discovery on market demand and evolving precision medicine strategies. SPATIAL-OMICS AND SEQUENCING TECHNOLOGY PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you identify how advanced sequencing platforms, spatial-omics technologies, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based bioinformatics are improving research efficiency and analytical capabilities.

– helps you identify how advanced sequencing platforms, spatial-omics technologies, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based bioinformatics are improving research efficiency and analytical capabilities. PRODUCT AND TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you assess the growth of single-cell genomics, proteomics, droplet-based microfluidics, and spatial-omics platforms across research and clinical applications.

– helps you assess the growth of single-cell genomics, proteomics, droplet-based microfluidics, and spatial-omics platforms across research and clinical applications. PHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH AND AI-DRIVEN BIOINFORMATICS INTEGRATION – helps you understand how pharmaceutical R&D, precision therapeutics, machine learning, and cloud-based bioinformatics platforms are transforming single-cell multiomics research and drug discovery.

– helps you understand how pharmaceutical R&D, precision therapeutics, machine learning, and cloud-based bioinformatics platforms are transforming single-cell multiomics research and drug discovery. REGIONAL MARKET AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate key regional markets, biotechnology companies, research initiatives, strategic developments, market penetration, and competitive positioning shaping the global Single-Cell Multiomics industry.

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Single-Cell Multiomics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.99 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 18.20 Billion CAGR CAGR of 19.81% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Single-Cell Genomics, Single-Cell Proteomics, Single-Cell Metabolomics, Single-Cell Transcriptomics)

• By Application (Immunology, Cell Biology, Oncology, Neurology)

• By End-user (Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others)

• By Technology Platform (Droplet-based Microfluidics, Nanowell / Combinatorial Indexing, Spatial-omics Platforms)

• By Omics Modality (Genomics, Transcriptomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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