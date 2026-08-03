GRAL DEADLINE TOMORROW: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that GRAIL, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) common stock between May 13, 2025 and February 19, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until tomorrow, Tuesday, August 4, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Grail class action lawsuit. Captioned Robbins v. Grail, Inc., No. 26-cv-05428 (N.D. Cal.), the Grail class action lawsuit charges Grail as well as certain of Grail’s current and former executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Grail class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-grail-inc-class-action-lawsuit-gral.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Grail is a commercial-stage healthcare company that provides multi-cancer early detection testing and services. It offers Galleri, a cancer screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients with clinical suspicion of cancer. According to the complaint, one of Grail’s Galleri trials was the “NHS-Galleri trial,” the primary objective of which was “to show a reduction in late-stage (III-IV) cancers in people who received the Galleri test compared with those who did not.”

The Grail class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the probability of achieving the primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in Stage III-IV cancers in Grail’s NHS-Galleri trial, while also concealing material adverse facts which reduced the possibility of such an outcome; (ii) in truth, Grail’s optimism in achieving the primary endpoint of its NHS-Galleri study fell short of reality; and (iii) the confidence management provided in light of the “Positive Top-Line Results” from the trial’s first screening round and the Pathfinder studies was misplaced and ignored potential trendlines in unreleased topline data and other information learned since the inception of the study that suggested three years would be less sufficient than previously thought to demonstrate the achievability of the primary endpoint.

The Grail class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 19, 2026, Grail announced that “primary endpoint of statistically significant Stage III-IV reduction was not observed” in the NHS-Galleri Trial. Grail allegedly attributed this shortcoming, in part, on “probably need[ing] a longer follow-up time to be able to [compare the study arms] adequately.” On this news, the price of Grail stock fell more than 50%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Grail common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Grail class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Grail class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Grail class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Grail class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.



Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

info@rgrdlaw.com