Wine and Champagne Gifts Launches Same-Day Wine and Champagne Delivery in Los Angeles, CA

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wine and Champagne Gifts has launched same-day delivery for customers in Los Angeles, CA. The specialty retailer, known for its curated wine, champagne, and gift baskets, says the new service is meant for exactly the kind of situation most gift-givers know too well: ordering something in the morning and needing it at someone's door before the day ends. Birthdays, anniversaries, a quick congratulations, and a client thank-you—the occasions vary, but the timeline is often the same.

"Los Angeles moves fast, and gifting should be able to keep up," said a company spokesperson. "Whether someone forgot an anniversary or needs to send a thank-you gift to a client before the close of business, our same-day delivery makes sure a beautifully curated wine or champagne basket arrives exactly when it's needed."

How Same-Day Delivery Works

Orders need to be placed by 2:00 PM EST, Monday through Friday, to qualify for same-day wine delivery in Los Angeles . Miss that window, or order over the weekend, and the basket goes out on the next available business day instead. The service costs $50 and, for now, only covers addresses within Los Angeles, CA.

Delivery Options for the Rest of California

Same-day delivery hasn't expanded past Los Angeles yet, but Wine and Champagne Gifts still ships across the rest of California through two other options:

Next-Day Delivery—$30, for customers who need their gift to arrive the following business day.

for customers who need their gift to arrive the following business day. Standard Delivery (2–3 Business Days)—$20, for customers planning.





These delivery options are available to customers throughout California, including in San Diego , San Jose , San Francisco , Sacramento , Long Beach , Oakland , Beverly Hills , Newport Beach , Lake Forest , and Lincoln , along with the rest of the state via the company's California delivery page .

A Curated Selection for Every Occasion

Each basket is hand-assembled, pairing premium wine and champagne with gourmet snacks, chocolates, and packaging designed to make an impression on arrival. Customers turn to them for birthdays, weddings, holidays, housewarmings, and corporate client appreciation. The collection features some of the most sought-after names in wine and champagne, including Veuve Clicquot , Dom Perignon , Caymus , Opus One , and Silver Oak , each available paired with gourmet treats or as a standalone gift for the recipient's next celebration.

Adding same-day delivery in Los Angeles builds on that—one more way for Wine & Champagne Gifts to be there when the timing matters most.

About Wine and Champagne Gifts

Wine and Champagne Gifts specializes in curated wine, champagne, and gourmet gift baskets delivered across California and beyond, helping customers celebrate life's special moments with thoughtfully assembled gifts and dependable delivery. To place an order or check delivery options in your area, visit www.wineandchampagnegifts.com .

Review Us:

Google Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/kUhiSoWxq1hBtCKfA

Trustpilot: https://www.trustpilot.com/review/wineandchampagnegifts.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wineandchampagnegifts/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wineandchampagne_gifts/

Contact Us At:

Company Contact Number: +1 703-626-9045

Email: contact@wineandchampagnegifts.com