Toobit Offers 100% Loss Protection for New Copy Traders





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces a new copy trading event offering traders rewards on their first copy trade, compensation for eligible first-trade losses, and additional bonuses for continued participation.

Running from August 3, 2026, at 10:00 UTC to August 28, 2026, at 10:00 UTC, the campaign provides a more supported introduction to copy trading while encouraging traders to explore different strategies.

Participation benefits include:

First-trade reward : Complete a first valid copy trade to receive 15 USDT and one entry in a guaranteed-prize lucky draw, with prizes including additional trading vouchers and crypto airdrops.

: Complete a first valid copy trade to receive 15 USDT and one entry in a guaranteed-prize lucky draw, with prizes including additional trading vouchers and crypto airdrops. Loss compensation: Receive 20% to 100% compensation for an eligible first-copy-trade loss, capped at 100 USDT.

Receive 20% to 100% compensation for an eligible first-copy-trade loss, capped at 100 USDT. Continued participation rewards: Earn up to 100 USDT by maintaining copy trading activity for three, five or seven days and reaching the corresponding volume requirements.





Eligible traders can register through the official event page on the Toobit website or app before completing the required copy trading activities. Full eligibility criteria, compensation tiers, reward distribution procedures and campaign terms are available on the official announcement page.

The global social trading platform market is expected to grow from $2.62 billion in 2025 to approximately $2.82 billion in 2026. Rising adoption of copy trading, demand for real-time performance analytics, and the expansion of multi-asset platforms continue to support the sector's growth.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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