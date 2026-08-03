Zero-emission Aircraft Market Size to Reach USD 25.65 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Zero-emission Aircraft Market size was valued at USD 7.47 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 25.65 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.46% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Increasing investments in hydrogen-powered aircraft, battery-electric aviation, sustainable aviation technologies, and next-generation aircraft propulsion systems continue to accelerate market growth worldwide.

The Zero-emission Aircraft Market is experiencing rapid growth due to the shift of the aviation industry toward carbon neutrality, stringent emission regulations around the world, and innovation in electric and hydrogen-powered technologies. Increasing investment in sustainable aviation infrastructure, growing urban air mobility ecosystem, and government backing of sustainable aviation is further driving the adoption of the market.





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Hydrogen-Electric Aircraft Accelerate Zero-emission Aircraft Market Growth

Global dedication toward aircraft de-carbonization, along with growing investments in hydrogen-electric aircraft solutions, is playing an essential role in fueling the demand for Zero-emission Aircraft Market around the world. Efforts by governments, aerospace organizations, airlines, and technology vendors for developing sustainable powertrain, light weight aircraft material, hydrogen technology, and state-of-the-art electric aircraft systems will help the industry players meet their net zero aviation targets. Investment in airport charging stations, hydrogen refueling station networks, urban air mobility networks, and next generation aircraft technologies is also boosting the market growth.

North America Leads the Zero-emission Aircraft Market, Asia Pacific Registers the Fastest Growth

In 2025, North America contributed 33.12% towards the Zero-emission Aircraft Market’s revenue and held the position of the leading market in terms of contribution, attributed to well-established aerospace research and development capacities, growth in investments in sustainable aviation technologies, as well as rapid development in hydrogen electric and battery powered aircraft systems. Some of the strengths that contribute towards the market growth in North America include presence of leading aircraft manufacturers and well-developed aviation infrastructure.

The U.S. Zero-emission Aircraft Market was valued at USD 2.06 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 6.90 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 13.18% during 2026–2035. Market growth is supported by strong aerospace R&D capabilities, expanding federal support for sustainable aviation initiatives, increasing investments in hydrogen-electric and battery-powered aircraft technologies, and continued infrastructure development for next-generation aviation systems.

The Europe Zero-emission Aircraft Market is estimated to be USD 2.39 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.87 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.67% during 2026–2035. Europe continues to maintain a significant position in the Zero-emission Aircraft Market owing to ambitious carbon reduction targets, supportive sustainability regulations, and ongoing investments in hydrogen-powered aviation research. Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the Nordic countries continue driving innovation through research and development activities focused on sustainable aviation technologies.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 14.44% throughout the forecast period due to the growing governmental backing for sustainable transport systems, higher investments made towards reducing carbon emissions in the aviation industry, and high-paced development of urban air mobility eco-systems in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, and Australia.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Propulsion Technology

The segment of Battery Electric Aircraft held the largest share of the Zero Emission Aircraft Market at 38.34% in 2025 owing to high investments made in electric propulsion technology, introduction of short haul electric aircraft, and implementation of urban air mobility programs. The fastest growth is expected from the segment of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Aircraft during the forecast period, fueled by investments in hydrogen infrastructure, sustainable aviation initiatives, and fuel cell propulsion technologies.

By Aircraft Type

Segmentation on the basis of Type showed that the Fixed-Wing Aircraft accounted for 44.15% share of the Zero-emission Aircraft Market in 2025 due to the efforts being put into electrifying the aviation industry through regional and commercial aircraft along with prototype development of zero-emission aircraft. It is expected that Urban Air Mobility (eVTOL) Aircraft would register the highest growth rate due to increasing investments in air mobility systems and urbanization.

By Range

In 2025, the largest market share of 33.85% was occupied by the Short Haul (<500 km) segment because of the ability of the batteries available today and the commercial viability in short hauls. Medium Haul (1,500-3,000 km) is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate due to innovations in hydrogen-powered propulsion, increased flight range, and sustainable aviation technologies.

By Application

The Commercial Passenger Transport category accounted for the largest market share of 41.30% in the Zero Emission Aircraft Market in 2025 because of rising airline spending on carbon-neutralizing fleets, sustainable regional air travel, and developing future zero emission passenger aircraft. The UAM category is estimated to grow at the highest rate owing to growing eVTOL ecosystem, smart cities, and increasing demands for air mobility.

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Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Airbus SE

Boeing Company

Embraer S.A.

ZeroAvia Inc.

Universal Hydrogen Co.

Joby Aviation Inc.

Archer Aviation Inc.

Eviation Aircraft Inc.

Heart Aerospace AB

Lilium GmbH

H2FLY GmbH

Pipistrel Aircraft (Textron Inc.)

magniX Ltd.

Rolls-Royce Electrical

Honeywell Aerospace Technologies

Safran S.A.

GKN Aerospace

Collins Aerospace

BAE Systems plc

Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2026: ZeroAvia accelerated certification activities for its ZA600 hydrogen-electric powertrain by expanding flight-testing programs with upgraded fuel cell stacks and electric propulsion systems while securing additional airline partnerships across North America and Europe.

ZeroAvia accelerated certification activities for its ZA600 hydrogen-electric powertrain by expanding flight-testing programs with upgraded fuel cell stacks and electric propulsion systems while securing additional airline partnerships across North America and Europe. 2026: Boeing expanded its sustainable aviation research and development initiatives through hybrid-electric propulsion and hydrogen combustion programs focused on next-generation narrow-body aircraft and advanced cryogenic hydrogen storage technologies.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ZERO-EMISSION AIRCRAFT ADOPTION AND PROPULSION PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate zero-emission aircraft adoption trends, propulsion technology utilization, operational efficiency, and commercialization progress across major aircraft categories and markets.

– helps you evaluate zero-emission aircraft adoption trends, propulsion technology utilization, operational efficiency, and commercialization progress across major aircraft categories and markets. HYDROGEN AVIATION AND ELECTRIC PROPULSION IMPACT METRICS – helps you understand the impact of hydrogen fuel cell technologies, battery-electric propulsion systems, urban air mobility, and sustainable aviation initiatives on market growth.

– helps you understand the impact of hydrogen fuel cell technologies, battery-electric propulsion systems, urban air mobility, and sustainable aviation initiatives on market growth. SUSTAINABLE AVIATION INFRASTRUCTURE AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify how hydrogen refueling stations, airport charging infrastructure, lightweight materials, and advanced propulsion technologies are improving aircraft performance and operational capabilities.

– helps you identify how hydrogen refueling stations, airport charging infrastructure, lightweight materials, and advanced propulsion technologies are improving aircraft performance and operational capabilities. AIRCRAFT TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AND ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you assess the growth of battery-electric aircraft, hydrogen fuel cell aircraft, fixed-wing platforms, and eVTOL technologies designed to support future sustainable aviation requirements.

– helps you assess the growth of battery-electric aircraft, hydrogen fuel cell aircraft, fixed-wing platforms, and eVTOL technologies designed to support future sustainable aviation requirements. AIRPORT INFRASTRUCTURE AND URBAN AIR MOBILITY INTEGRATION – helps you understand how hydrogen ecosystems, electric charging infrastructure, smart mobility initiatives, and urban air mobility platforms are accelerating the transition toward zero-emission aviation.

– helps you understand how hydrogen ecosystems, electric charging infrastructure, smart mobility initiatives, and urban air mobility platforms are accelerating the transition toward zero-emission aviation. REGIONAL MARKET AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate key regional markets, aircraft manufacturers, sustainable aviation initiatives, strategic developments, market penetration, and competitive positioning shaping the global Zero-emission Aircraft industry.

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Zero-emission Aircraft Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 7.47 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 25.65 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.46% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Propulsion Technology (Battery Electric Aircraft, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Aircraft, Hydrogen Combustion Aircraft, Hybrid Electric Aircraft)

• By Aircraft Type (Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Rotary-Wing Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Urban Air Mobility (eVTOL) Aircraft)

• By Range (Short-Haul (<500 km), Regional (500–1,500 km), Medium-Haul (1,500–3,000 km), Long-Haul (>3,000 km))

• By Application (Commercial Passenger Transport, Cargo & Logistics, Military & Defense, Urban Air Mobility (UAM), General Aviation) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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