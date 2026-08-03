Robotic Wheelchair Market Size to Hit USD 425.72 Million by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robotic Wheelchair Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Robotic Wheelchair Market was worth USD 152.21 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach a valuation of USD 425.72 Million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 10.88% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Ageing Population and Intelligent Mobility Solutions Continue to Drive Market Expansion

Ageing population, high prevalence of mobility problems, and the need for solutions promoting independence are some of the major driving forces in the growth of the Robotic Wheelchair Market. Robotic wheelchairs using artificial intelligence, self-navigation, obstacle avoidance sensors, IoT features, and intelligent controls are being increasingly used in healthcare facilities, rehabilitation centers, and even home environments for improving mobility and safety of the users. Further advancements in rehabilitation robotics, personalized mobility systems, and infrastructure for connected healthcare are likely to drive the market in the upcoming years.

Robotic Wheelchair Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : USD 152.21 Million

: USD 152.21 Million Market Size by 2035 : USD 425.72 Million

: USD 425.72 Million CAGR : 10.88% during 2026–2035

: 10.88% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Sunrise Medical LLC

Permobil AB

Invacare Corporation

Pride Mobility Products Corporation

WHILL, Inc.

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

DEKA Research & Development Corp.

Karman Healthcare, Inc.

Matsunaga Manufactory Co., Ltd.

MEYRA GmbH

LEVO AG

Panterra HEC Ltd.

Numotion LLC

Motion Concepts LP

LUCI Technologies, Inc.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

KD Smart Chair Co., Ltd.

Nissin Medical Industries Co., Ltd.

Robotic Wheelchair Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Mid Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, Front Wheel Drive, Hybrid/Smart Robotic Wheelchairs, Indoor/Outdoor Robotic Wheelchairs, Personal Robotic Wheelchairs, Hospital Robotic Wheelchairs)

• By Technology (Obstacle Detection & Navigation AI, Sensor-Based Assistance, Connectivity (IoT/Cloud Enabled), Basic Automation)

• By Control Mode (Joystick Control, Voice Control, Gesture Control, Head Array Control, Brain Computer Interface (BCI), Smartphone/Remote App Control)

• By Application (Healthcare & Rehabilitation, Daily Mobility Assistance, Elderly Care Support, Education & Training Facilities, Industrial & Commercial Mobility)

• By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Elderly Care Facilities, Home Users, Research & Development Institutions, Commercial Spaces)

• By Propulsion System (Electric Powered, Hydraulic Powered, Pneumatic Powered)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The Mid Wheel Drive held a revenue share of 28.40% of the overall market in 2025 due to its high manoeuvrability, small turning circle, improved indoor mobility, and increasing usage in hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and home-based care. It is projected that the Hybrid/Smart Robotic Wheelchairs segment will witness the highest growth in terms of CAGR at 14.31% over the forecast period because of the rising incorporation of AI, autonomous driving, obstacle detection, IoT, and personalized mobility options.

By Technology

The market share of the Obstacle Detection & Navigation AI segment was 34.60% in 2025 based on the increased use of AI-based mobility systems that provide autonomous navigation, collision avoidance, and real-time path planning. On the other hand, the Connectivity (IoT/Cloud Enabled) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.87% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and connected health solutions.

By Control Mode

Joystick Control has taken the lead with a 42.80% revenue share in 2025 on account of its user-friendliness, cost-efficiency, durability, and wide acceptance in clinical practice. On the other hand, the Brain Computer Interface (BCI) category is expected to show the highest CAGR of 18.50%, backed by innovations in neurotechnology, artificial intelligence signal processing, brain wearables, and neuro assistive technology commercialization.

By Application

In 2025, the healthcare and rehabilitation market accounted for 38.60% of the revenue market share because of its wide acceptance for mobility support and rehabilitation of patients in hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and long-term care facilities. The elderly care support market is predicted to register a high growth rate of 13.38%, driven by factors such as a fast-growing aging population, increase in chronic conditions, and preference for independent living through intelligent mobility solutions.

By End User

The Hospitals & Clinics segment was estimated to generate the highest market share of 32.80% in 2025 due to the growing trend of spending on sophisticated robotics-based movement systems among healthcare organizations for enhancing transportation and rehabilitation procedures. The segment of Elderly Care Facilities is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 13.61% during 2026–2035 on account of the growing senior care facilities and AI-enabled mobility solutions.

By Propulsion System

The contribution of the Electric Powered category to the overall market revenue was estimated at 62.80% in 2025 owing to high mobility, easy operations, integration with AI-based navigation, and developments in battery technology. This category will also witness the highest CAGR of 12.46% due to the development in power management systems, self-driving technologies, and connected mobility technologies.

Regional Insights:

North America captured a share of 38.40% in the Robotic Wheelchair Market in North America in 2025, driven by well-developed healthcare infrastructure, supportive reimbursement schemes, increased spending on smart healthcare solutions, and adoption of smart mobility devices. The US was the biggest market for the region, holding an 84.11% share due to advanced healthcare system, higher aging population, and use of smart mobility devices.

The Europe Robotic Wheelchair Market is estimated to be USD 45.82 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 116.47 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.81% during 2026–2035.

The Asia Pacific region will be the fastest growing during the forecast period at a CAGR of 14.07%. Healthcare modernization, increased aging population, increased expenditure on healthcare, rehabilitation services, and adoption of AI based assistive devices across countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, among others, are creating huge opportunities in the market.

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Recent Developments:

2025: Sunrise Medical introduced voice activation technology for its Switch It CTRL+5 power seating module, enabling hands free seating adjustments for users with severe upper limb mobility impairments in complex rehabilitation and smart robotic wheelchairs.

Sunrise Medical introduced voice activation technology for its Switch It CTRL+5 power seating module, enabling hands free seating adjustments for users with severe upper limb mobility impairments in complex rehabilitation and smart robotic wheelchairs. 2025: Sunrise Medical acquired Made for Movement (MfM) to strengthen its rehabilitation portfolio by integrating robotic neurorehabilitation and therapeutic mobility technologies with advanced powered wheelchair solutions.

Exclusive Sections of the Robotic Wheelchair Market Report (The USPs):

ROBOTIC MOBILITY INFRASTRUCTURE & DIGITAL HEALTHCARE ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS – Comprehensive assessment of intelligent mobility systems, rehabilitation centres, home healthcare environments, connected healthcare platforms, AI enabled mobility infrastructure, assistive technology ecosystems, and next generation robotic wheelchair deployment.

– Comprehensive assessment of intelligent mobility systems, rehabilitation centres, home healthcare environments, connected healthcare platforms, AI enabled mobility infrastructure, assistive technology ecosystems, and next generation robotic wheelchair deployment. ADVANCED ROBOTIC WHEELCHAIR TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Detailed evaluation of AI navigation systems, obstacle detection technologies, IoT connectivity, brain computer interfaces, autonomous mobility platforms, electric propulsion systems, voice control technologies, and smart assistive mobility innovations.

– Detailed evaluation of AI navigation systems, obstacle detection technologies, IoT connectivity, brain computer interfaces, autonomous mobility platforms, electric propulsion systems, voice control technologies, and smart assistive mobility innovations. AI ENABLED MOBILITY, REHABILITATION ROBOTICS & CONNECTED HEALTHCARE INSIGHTS – In depth analysis of artificial intelligence adoption, rehabilitation technologies, personalized mobility solutions, cloud connected healthcare systems, autonomous wheelchair technologies, and intelligent patient assistance platforms.

– In depth analysis of artificial intelligence adoption, rehabilitation technologies, personalized mobility solutions, cloud connected healthcare systems, autonomous wheelchair technologies, and intelligent patient assistance platforms. SMART MOBILITY MODERNISATION & ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGY DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – Extensive insights into healthcare digitalization, rehabilitation infrastructure development, home healthcare expansion, intelligent mobility adoption, connected assistive technologies, and next generation wheelchair innovation strategies.

– Extensive insights into healthcare digitalization, rehabilitation infrastructure development, home healthcare expansion, intelligent mobility adoption, connected assistive technologies, and next generation wheelchair innovation strategies. PATIENT SAFETY, ACCESSIBILITY & REGULATORY ASSESSMENT – Comprehensive evaluation of user safety systems, accessibility initiatives, rehabilitation standards, assistive healthcare regulations, intelligent mobility performance, and disability support frameworks influencing market development.

– Comprehensive evaluation of user safety systems, accessibility initiatives, rehabilitation standards, assistive healthcare regulations, intelligent mobility performance, and disability support frameworks influencing market development. NEXT GENERATION ROBOTIC WHEELCHAIR MARKET OUTLOOK – Strategic outlook covering AI powered mobility assistance, autonomous navigation technologies, connected rehabilitation platforms, energy efficient electric mobility systems, smart healthcare integration, and advanced assistive technologies expected to shape the global Robotic Wheelchair Market through 2035.

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