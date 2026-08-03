Bombardier to Showcase its Exquisite Challenger 3500 at LABACE 2026 as Part of Extensive Multi-City Latin American Tour

Bombardier’s best-selling Challenger 3500 aircraft will be on display at the event, showcasing the outstanding reliability, range and performance capabilities that make it ideally suited for operators across Latin America

Bombardier’s return to LABACE in 2026 marks a key stop on an extensive Latin American tour for the Challenger 3500 aircraft, spanning 10 cities across the region, reinforcing the company’s strong commitment to its customers in this important market





MONTREAL, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today its industry-leading Challenger 3500 will be on display at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition 2026 (LABACE) Aug. 4–6 at Campo de Marte Airport in São Paulo, revealing its impressive design and performance attributes for clients in region.

As the largest business aviation show in Latin America, Bombardier is delighted to be attending the show this year and will have a strong contingent of sales team members on site. Bombardier’s participation at LABACE is part of an extensive multi-city Latin American tour for the Challenger 3500 aircraft, touching several key Latin American destinations including: Monterrey, Mexico; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Asuncion, Paraguay; Santiago, Chile; Lima, Peru; Guayaquil, Ecuador; Quito, Ecuador; Bogota, Colombia and Panama City, Panama.

“Bombardier’s industry-leading Challenger 3500 business jet is a proven performer, and we are delighted to be showcasing it’s outstanding performance and design innovations once again at LABACE,” said Frank Vento, Vice-President of Sales, U.S. and Latin America, Bombardier. “Bombardier is uniquely positioned in the Brazilian market, and as our extensive Latin American tour will attest, we are very committed to this important region. We are delighted to be showcasing the incredible attributes of these impressive aircraft at Latin America’s largest business aviation event.”

The Challenger 3500 aircraft has quickly become one of the most sought-after aircraft in its category, offering the lowest direct operating costs in its class, leading performance, impressive versatility and a state-of-the-art cabin. Building on Bombardier’s long-standing leadership in the super-midsize segment, the aircraft continues a winning legacy defined by reliability, performance and customer-focused innovation. With its impressive range of 3,400 NM and top speed of Mach 0.83 (1), the aircraft can connect travellers from key city pairs, including São Paulo to Bogota, São Paulo to Panama City, and São Paulo to Dakar. Customers in the region seeking maintenance on their aircraft will also have further peace of mind with Bombardier’s dedicated services and support network, including the Authorized Service Facility MAGA Aviation at Catarina Airport in São Paulo, which provides line maintenance, Bombardier parts, and tooling for all Global, Challenger, and Learjet aircraft.

Bombardier’s factory-owned 300,000 sq. ft. full-service Miami Opa-Locka Service Centre also offers customers expanded maintenance capabilities, and Bombardier has an extensive network of approximately 100 locations around the world ready to support its customers whenever and wherever their needs arise.

Visitors interested in finding out more about the Challenger 3500 are welcome to meet us at booth SD25 to enquire about its exceptional performance and design innovations.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient, and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service centres across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Sustainability report, as well as the company’s initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

Media Contacts

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Matthew Nicholls

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matthew.nicholls@aero.bombardier.com

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(1) All specification and data are subject to certain operating rules, assumptions and other conditions.