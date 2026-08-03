Medicus Pharma Appoints Dr. Faisal Mehmud as Chief Executive Officer of Antev Limited, United Kingdom

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) (“Medicus” or the “Company”), a biotech/life sciences company focused on advancing the clinical development programs of novel and potentially disruptive therapeutic assets, today announced the appointment of Faisal Mehmud, MD, MRCP, as Chief Executive Officer of Antev Limited, United Kingdom (“Antev”), the Company’s United Kingdom subsidiary, effective August 30, 2026.

Dr. Mehmud will continue to serve as Chief Medical Officer of Medicus and Co-Chairman of Antev providing unified scientific, clinical, regulatory and operational leadership as the Company advances the global development of Teverelix® across multiple indications, including advanced prostate cancer, acute urinary retention and women’s health.

The appointment further strengthens Medicus’ integrated leadership structure by aligning the scientific, clinical and regulatory leadership of Antev under an experienced global pharmaceutical executive as the Company advances Teverelix® through key regulatory interactions, late-stage clinical development and strategic partnering activities.

“We are delighted to appoint Faisal as Chief Executive Officer of Antev in addition to his role as Co-Chairman of Antev’s Board of Directors,” stated Dr. Raza Bokhari, Medicus Executive Chairman and CEO. “Since joining Medicus as Chief Medical Officer, Faisal has become an integral member of our executive leadership team. His more than 20 years of global pharmaceutical leadership experience, deep understanding of Teverelix® and experience leading global clinical development, regulatory and medical organizations position him well to lead Antev through its next phase of clinical development and execution of corporate mandates.”

Dr. Mehmud succeeds Amit Kohli, who has served as interim Chief Executive Officer of Antev since its acquisition by Medicus which was completed on August 29, 2025. As contemplated at the time of the acquisition, Mr. Kohli agreed to remain with the Company for one year to ensure a successful transition of the business, its operations, development programs and key stakeholder relationships.

Dr. Mehmud brings more than 20 years of global biopharmaceutical leadership experience spanning clinical development, medical affairs, regulatory strategy, pharmacovigilance and scientific communications across oncology, hematology, rare diseases and primary care. Throughout his career, he has held senior leadership roles supporting the clinical development, regulatory approval, lifecycle management and commercialization of innovative medicines, including small molecules, biologics, monoclonal antibodies, cell therapies and cytotoxic chemotherapies. He has led multidisciplinary global organizations responsible for designing and executing late-stage clinical development programs, generating real-world evidence, supporting regulatory interactions, and developing medical strategies that have advanced therapies from early clinical development through global commercialization.

Prior to joining Medicus, Dr. Mehmud held senior global leadership positions at Pfizer, GSK, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis and Sanofi. His responsibilities included global clinical development, precision medicine, medical affairs, regulatory strategy, real-world evidence generation and scientific communications supporting innovative medicines across multiple therapeutic areas. Throughout his career, Dr. Mehmud has led multidisciplinary international teams supporting global regulatory interactions, clinical development and evidence generation for innovative medicines.

Dr. Mehmud earned his medical degree from the University of Cambridge and completed postgraduate training in Internal Medicine in the United Kingdom. He holds postgraduate qualifications in Internal Medicine and Pharmaceutical Medicine from the Royal College of Physicians (UK). Dr. Mehmud is a Member of the Royal College of Physicians (MRCP) and is licensed by the UK General Medical Council.

About Antev Limited:



Antev Limited is a UK based subsidiary of Medicus Pharma Ltd., is a clinical biotechnology company developing Teverelix®, a next-generation GnRH antagonist for multiple urologic and women’s health indications, including advanced prostate cancer, acute urinary retention associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia and endometriosis.

For further information contact:

Carolyn Bonner, President and Chief Financial Officer

(610) 636-0184

cbonner@medicuspharma.com

Anna Baran-Djokovic, SVP Investor Relations

(305) 615-9162

adjokovic@medicuspharma.com

About Medicus Pharma Ltd.

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDCX) is a precision-guided biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and potentially disruptive therapeutic assets. The Company is actively engaged in multiple countries across three continents.

The Company’s current key therapeutic assets are:

SkinJect®, a novel localized immuno-oncology precision product focused on non-melanoma skin diseases, especially basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and Gorlin Syndrome, a rare autosomal dominant disease also called nevoid BCC syndrome.

Teverelix®, a next-generation GnRH antagonist, is a product under clinical development for cardiovascular high-risk advanced prostate cancer patients and patients with acute urinary retention relapse (AURr) episodes due to enlarged prostate, and endometriosis.

Medicus’ strategy is to advance select programs through Phase 2 proof-of-concept, key clinical and regulatory inflection points that substantially reduce development risk and increase attractiveness to potential pharmaceutical partners. By generating decision-grade clinical, regulatory and operational datasets, the Company seeks to create opportunities for strategic collaborations, regional licensing transactions and broader commercialization partnerships with established pharmaceutical companies. As data matures across its programs, Medicus intends to continue building differentiated development packages designed to maximize asset value while maintaining capital efficiency and development focus.

Cautionary Notice on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes “forward-looking information” under applicable securities laws. “Forward-looking information” is defined as disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action and includes, without limitation, statements regarding the development of SkinJect® and the potential benefits thereof for those suffering with Gorlin Syndrome, Antev’s future, the development of Teverelix® and expectations concerning, and future outcomes relating to, the development, advancement and commercialization of Teverelix® for AURr, cardiovascular high-risk advanced prostate cancer, women’s health indications like endometriosis, and the potential market opportunities related thereto. Forward-looking statements are often but not always, identified by the use of such terms as “may”, “on track”, “aim”, “might”, “will", “will likely result”, “could,” “designed,” “would”, “should”, “estimate”, “plan”, “project”, “forecast”, “intend”, “expect” “anticipate”, “believe”, “seek”, “continue”, “target”, “potential” or the negative and/or inverse of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including those risk factors described in the Company’s annual report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company’s other public filings on EDGAR and SEDAR+, which may impact, among other things, the trading price and liquidity of the Company’s common shares. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof and thus are subject to change thereafter. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.