Tyson Foods Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Available on the Company’s Investor Relations Website

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) today announced its third quarter 2026 financial results through an earnings release available on the company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.tyson.com. Management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time). The earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K.

Webcast

A link for the webcast of the conference call will be available at: https://ir.tyson.com. A replay of the live webcast and accompanying slides will be available until Thursday, September 3, 2026. A telephone replay will also be available, by calling:

US Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658

International Toll: 1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 7882726