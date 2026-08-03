VirTra Sets Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra” or the “Company”), a global provider of judgmental use-of-force and firearms training simulators, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

VirTra management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 1-877-407-9208

International dial-in: 1-201-493-6784

Conference ID: 13761921

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 27, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13761921

About VirTra, Inc.

VirTra is a global leader in immersive, simulation-based training solutions for de-escalation, judgmental use of force and weapons proficiency. Serving law enforcement, military, educational and commercial organizations, VirTra combines advanced technology, realistic scenarios and proprietary training tools to help users improve decision-making, strengthen readiness and perform more effectively under pressure. Since 1993, VirTra has remained committed to its mission of saving lives by preparing professionals for the complex, high-stakes situations they may face in the real world.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

VTSI@gateway-grp.com

949-574-3860