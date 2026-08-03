GSI Technology to Participate in Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap Conference on August 19, 2026

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), the inventor of the Associative Processing Unit (APU), a paradigm shift in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance compute processing, providing true compute-in-memory technology, today announced that it will participate in the Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap Conference, to be held virtually on August 19-20, 2026.

Representing the Company, Lee-Lean Shu, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Sales and Investor Relations, will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on August 19, 2026.

For information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one with GSI Technology, please contact your Needham representative. Needham reserves the right to modify meeting schedules. Participants are encouraged to confirm event details directly with the conference organizers.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

GSI Technology is at the forefront of the AI revolution with our groundbreaking APU technology, designed for unparalleled efficiency in billion-item database searches and high-performance computing. GSI’s innovations, Gemini-I® and Gemini-II®, offer scalable, low-power, high-capacity computing solutions that redefine edge computing capabilities. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

ABOUT NEEDHAM & COMPANY

Needham & Company, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Needham Group, Inc., is a privately held, full-service investment bank that focuses exclusively on growth companies. It provides its clients with the resources to achieve their financing and strategic objectives. The Firm has capital-raising expertise in IPOs, follow-on public equity offerings, confidentially marketed equity offerings; advisory expertise for private placements, mergers and acquisitions, SPACs; and corporate and venture services (including share repurchases). Needham’s mission is to provide its clients with the long-term advice they need to achieve their business goals. The Firm is committed to exceptional service born of a tradition which stresses integrity above all else. Needham strives to be front of mind, approachable, and idea driven. In addition to investment banking, Needham & Company’s activities include institutional sales and trading and asset management. To serve its institutional clients, Needham & Company produces comprehensive equity research on over 500 companies in AI infrastructure; communications cloud and infrastructure; consumer; disruptive industrial technology; healthcare; infrastructure software and cybersecurity; internet and digital media; power, energy, and infrastructure technology; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; and software and services; and makes a market in over 600 stocks. The Firm is headquartered in New York City with offices in Boston, MA; San Francisco, CA; Minneapolis, MN; and Miami, FL. Needham & Company, LLC is a member of FINRA & SIPC. For more information, please visit www.needhamco.com

Source: GSI Technology, Inc.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Hayden IR

Kim Rogers

541-904-5075

Kim@HaydenIR.com

Media Relations

Finn Partners for GSI Technology

Ricca Silverio

415-348-2724

gsi@finnpartners.com

Company

GSI Technology, Inc.

Douglas M. Schirle

Chief Financial Officer

408-331-9802