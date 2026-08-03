Rpharmy’s Lead Developer Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2026 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rpharmy, a leading provider of healthcare software solutions, announced that Lead Developer Daniel Robertson has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Healthcare Technology, Employee of the Year category in the third annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence.

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors.

Robertson joined Rpharmy nearly two decades ago as a web programmer, recruited after a former Rpharmy employee identified him as the strongest developer she had trained. Today, he serves as the company’s de facto technical lead, owning the development of every product, setting development standards, and personally reviewing every line of code before it reaches customers. Over the years, that role has grown alongside a simple philosophy: when one client needs something, build it well enough that every client benefits.

“Daniel has spent 20 years making sure the technology behind patient and healthcare worker safety just works, even when nobody’s watching,” said Laura Paxton, Rpharmy CEO and Founder. “What stood out to me in this recognition is that the judges saw exactly what our customers have told us for years: he doesn’t just build features; he finds the unmet need underneath the request and solves it well. This award belongs to him, and it’s a proud moment for all of us at Rpharmy.”

More than 700 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 37 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of Tech-related categories, including Company of the Year, Educational or Research Institution of the Year, Technical Innovation of the Year, Technology Breakthrough of the Year, and more in a variety of industry groupings including Advertising, Marketing, and PR, Aerospace Technology, Biotechnology, Business Technology, Healthcare Technology, among others.

More than 180 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s honorees.

“We congratulate all of the winners in the third annual Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence for their outstanding achievements,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “Their innovations are helping shape the future of technology across every industry.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at http://Tech.StevieAwards.com .

About Rpharmy

Rpharmy has dedicated over 30 years to addressing challenges in medication safety and patient care. We achieve this by developing and providing technology centered on medical formulary, hazardous drug handling, and compliance with HFAP, NIOSH, and Joint Commission standards. Our core mission is to safeguard all patients and healthcare workers by ensuring readily available access to essential medication safety information. For more information, visit https://www.rpharmy.com/

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie® Awards, widely recognized as the world’s premier business awards, are nicknamed the Stevies, derived from the Greek word stephanos, meaning “crowned.” The Stevie Awards are conferred through nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact:

Carrie Ward, PR for Rpharmy, 832-407-5347, cward@rpharmy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65881b6f-a390-49b9-b085-29acba648a1b