Powerus Awarded U.S. Air Force IDIQ Contract Up to $90 Million for Aerial Denial

Competitively awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a ceiling of up to $90 million and runs through mid-2028

Powerus has announced a proposed merger with Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: PUSA); the merger has not closed and remains subject to customary closing conditions, including the effectiveness of a Form S-4 registration statement and applicable regulatory approvals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomous Power Corporation, doing business as “Powerus,” today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Tandem Defense LLC, has been awarded a competitively bid contract by the U.S. Air Force for Group 1 aerial-denial unmanned aircraft systems, with a maximum value of $90 million over the life of the award. The contract also provides for ancillary support equipment, operator training, and field service representative support.

The award is structured as an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, under which the Air Force may place individual orders against the ceiling as requirements arise. Work will be performed at locations determined by follow-on task orders. The period of performance under the contract extends through mid-2028, subject to government funding availability, task-order issuance, and the government’s right to terminate for convenience. The contract is managed by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

Revenue to Powerus will depend on the individual task orders the Air Force places against the ceiling over the term of the contract. The $90 million figure represents the maximum potential value of the contract and is not a guaranteed or committed amount. Actual revenue may be materially less than the ceiling amount depending on task-order volume, government funding, program priorities, and other factors. As of the date of this release, the Air Force has obligated initial funding, with additional orders to be placed at the government’s discretion.

According to Powerus, Tandem Defense, a Powerus company, is a U.S.-based manufacturer of unmanned aircraft systems for military, government, and law enforcement customers.

About Powerus

Autonomous Power Corporation, doing business as “Powerus,” builds and scales unified autonomous systems architecture designed to move, protect, and sustain critical assets in high-risk environments. The company develops next-generation autonomous infrastructure and technologies for defense and critical infrastructure, supporting global demand for AI-enabled autonomy, defense systems, and modern battlefield capabilities. Tandem Defense is a Powerus company. Production is scaled through U.S.-based manufacturing to support mission requirements. For more information, visit www.power.us.

The statements contained in this press release that relate to Powerus’s business operations, agreements, financial targets, products, and prospects are derived entirely from information provided by Powerus management. Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. has not independently verified such statements and is including them in this joint press release solely in connection with the pending proposed business combination. Investors should not place undue reliance on such statements as representations or warranties of AGH. AGH’s disclosure obligations with respect to Powerus are governed by the Registration Statement on Form S-4 which is expected to be filed with the SEC, which includes forward-looking statements and risk factors, and upon filing investors are urged to review that filing carefully.

Proposed Merger

Powerus has previously announced a proposed merger with Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: PUSA). Under the terms of the previously announced agreement, Powerus will merge with and into a newly formed subsidiary of AGH, with Powerus continuing as the surviving entity and AGH adopting the name “Powerus Corporation.” AGH has changed its Nasdaq ticker to PUSA in anticipation of its pending combination with Powerus, expected to close in summer 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including the effectiveness of a registration statement on Form S-4 and receipt of required regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the proposed transactions will be consummated or as to the timing of any such consummation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed merger between Powerus and AGH; the anticipated benefits of the merger; the filing of the registration statement on Form S-4, its declaration of effectiveness by the SEC, and the SEC's review process; the expected timing of the completion of the merger; the anticipated listing and trading of the combined company's securities; and expected revenue, performance, and completion of the IDIQ contract. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “targets,” “scheduled,” “plans,” “intends,” “goal,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “believes,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “estimates,” “potential,” or “continue” or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions believed to be reasonable, but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of AGH or Powerus to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

As to the announced merger with AGH, such factors include, among others, (1) the risk of delays in consummating the potential transaction, including as a result of required shareholder and regulatory approvals, including Nasdaq listing requirements, CFIUS review (if applicable), defense-sector regulatory clearances, and export-control approvals, any of which may not be obtained on the expected timeline, or at all, (2) the risk that the registration statement on Form S-4 may not be declared effective by the SEC on the projected timeline, (3) the risk of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (4) the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits and projected synergies of the potential transactions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period, (5) the limited operational history of Powerus as a combined organization and integration risks of acquired businesses, (6) diversion of management’s attention or disruption to the parties’ businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction, including potential distraction of management from current plans and operations of AGH or Powerus and the ability of AGH or Powerus to retain and hire key personnel, (7) reputational risk and the reaction of each company’s customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the transaction, (8) the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (9) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings that may be instituted against AGH or Powerus related to the merger agreement or the transaction, (10) the risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the proposed transaction, (11) legislative, regulatory, political, market, economic and other conditions, developments and uncertainties affecting AGH’s or Powerus’s businesses; (12) the evolving legal, regulatory, tax, and international trade regimes; (13) the nature, cost and outcome of potential litigation and other legal proceedings, including any such proceedings related to the transactions, (14) restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact AGH’s or Powerus’s ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; and (15) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, extreme weather, natural disasters, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as AGH’s and Powerus’s response to any of the aforementioned factors.

As to the IDIQ contract, such factors include, among others, (1) the risk that actual task orders placed under the contract may be materially less than the ceiling amount, (2) government funding availability and appropriations, (3) changes in government program priorities, (4) the government’s right to terminate for convenience or default, (5) competition for follow-on task orders, and (6) Powerus’s ability to perform under the contract terms.

Additional factors which could affect future results of AGH and Powerus can be found in AGH’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Neither Powerus nor AGH undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This document is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

In connection with the transaction, AGH intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include an information statement/prospectus of AGH. As of the date of this release, the registration statement has not yet been filed. After the registration statement is declared effective, AGH will mail to its stockholders a definitive information statement/prospectus. Additionally, AGH expects to file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the merger. Investors and security holders are urged to read the registration statement and information statement/prospectus when they become available (and any other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the transaction or incorporated by reference into the information statement/prospectus) because such documents will contain important information regarding the proposed transaction and related matters. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC by AGH through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov or at AGH’s website at https://www.aureusgreenway.com/secfilings.

AGH Non-Verification Disclaimer

AGH has not independently verified and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information in this release relating to the business, operations, financial condition, technology, products, certifications, contracts, or prospects of Powerus or its subsidiaries. Such information has been provided by Powerus, and AGH disclaims any obligation to update or correct such information except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Jason Assad

678-570-6791

Press Contact

EscalatePR

pr@power.us



