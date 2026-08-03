Airia Achieves AARM Conformance, Joins Select Group of Verified AI Runtime Security Platforms

ATLANTA, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia announced it has achieved conformance under the Autonomous Action Runtime Management (AARM) specification, an open standard governed by the Cloud Security Alliance that defines what a runtime security system must do before an AI agent executes any action.

AARM conformance certifies that Airia's Unified AI Gateway intercepts every agent-initiated action before execution, evaluates it against policy and session context, and issues one of five enforcement decisions (allow, deny, modify, defer or step up) before it reaches a downstream system. Each decision generates a signed, tamper-evident receipt that auditors can verify independently. Fewer than 10 platforms worldwide have achieved AARM conformance.



AARM is emerging as the benchmark for evaluating agentic AI security, similar to how SOC 2 became the standard for SaaS trust, the company said. As AI agents proliferate across enterprise environments, security and procurement teams need an independent, verified basis for evaluating runtime controls instead of relying on vendor claims.

"AI agents are making consequential decisions inside enterprise systems right now, and most organizations have no verified way to know what those agents are actually doing," said Kevin Kiley, CEO of Airia. "AARM gives the market a shared standard for what runtime enforcement actually means. Airia is one of a very small number of platforms that can prove conformance, not just claim it, and we are the only one that enforces it as part of a complete enterprise AI governance platform."

Runtime security addresses what agents are doing at the moment of execution, but enterprises also need to discover AI they don't know about, prove compliance to regulators and auditors, and manage AI performance and cost at scale, the company said. Airia addresses all of it.

Airia's AARM conformance is listed in the Cloud Security Alliance's AARM builder registry. Airia will demonstrate AARM-conformant enforcement at Black Hat USA 2026, Booth 4511, Aug. 3-6, in Las Vegas.



About Airia: Airia is the enterprise AI platform for discovering, securing, governing, and optimizing AI at scale, giving security, compliance, and IT teams full visibility and control over every agent, model, and workflow. Named a Visionary in the 2026 AI Governance Magic Quadrant and trusted by 500+ enterprises. Learn more at airia.com .

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McKenzie Semrau | mckenziesemrau@airia.com