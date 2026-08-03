From AI Prompts to Perfect Property Placement: Phillips Edison & Company Makes Site Selection Smarter

CINCINNATI , Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, today announced the recent deployment of its new corporate website featuring AI capabilities designed to enhance the property search experience for brokers and retailers.

The redesigned corporate website, www.phillipsedison.com, which had its public soft launch in early July, is believed to be the first in the Shopping Center REIT sector to fully integrate AI-powered property search functionality through an AI-dedicated search bar and a robust “AI Mode” experience. The launch reflects PECO’s continued investment in technology and innovation, as well as PECO’s broader focus on creating great grocery-anchored shopping experiences by connecting prospective retailers with the right spaces in the right communities.

Built around a more intuitive property search experience that taps into the changing nature of how people are requesting and accessing information, the AI-integrated corporate website allows brokers and retailers to find properties by using prompts in natural language, just like they would with ChatGPT or Google Gemini. From there, users are directed to an interactive list of properties where they can make selections, favorite preferred locations, request more information or add additional AI prompts.

“We are thrilled about PECO’s latest AI initiative as we translate AI prompts into perfect property placement. Through our newly-launched corporate website, we can now more easily put PECO’s high-quality portfolio in the hands of brokers and retailers to help them identify spaces that fit their needs and support their growth with greater speed and clarity,” said Jeff Edison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Phillips Edison & Company. “Innovation around AI and technology is a strategic priority embedded in PECO’s DNA. It is not a one-time initiative, but an always-on mindset. We are implementing new AI initiatives that position PECO as an early adopter, and we are excited about what’s next as we continue our journey to be a company of firsts.”

The corporate website launch is part of PECO’s commitment to strategically be at the forefront of technology. PECO recently received several awards reflecting its commitment to innovation, including recognition as an inaugural ICSC Tech Innovator Award recipient in the “Adaptive Asset” category and its fifth consecutive Realcomm Digie Award for Best Use of Automation, marking the most consecutive wins by any company in that category. Gary Bailey, Chief Information Officer, was also honored at the Digie Awards with the Julie Devine Digital Impact Award, and Goutham Vulpala, Vice President of Enterprise Applications, received the Digital Innovator Award. Together, these honors highlight PECO’s focused approach to applying AI and technology to drive smarter operations, stronger leasing outcomes and advancing its position as a leading owner and operator of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of June 30, 2026, PECO managed 330 shopping centers, including 302 wholly-owned centers comprising 33.9 million square feet across 31 states and 28 shopping centers owned in three institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the Company’s use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “seek,” “objective,” “goal,” “strategy,” “plan,” “focus,” “priority,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “possible,” “look forward,” “optimistic,” “commit,” or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 10, 2026, as updated from time to time in the Company’s periodic and/or current reports filed with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Connect with PECO

Connect with PECO For additional information, please visit https://www.phillipsedison.com/

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Media:

Ben Williamson, Senior Vice President of Marketing

(513) 338-2899, bwilliamson@phillipsedison.com

Investors:

Kimberly Green, Head of Investor Relations

(513) 692-3399, kgreen@phillipsedison.com