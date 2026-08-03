Blue Star Families Names Charles Plummer as Its First President

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Families (BSF), the nation’s largest nonprofit dedicated to providing support to military and veteran families, announced the selection of Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Charles Plummer, U.S. Air Force, as its first President in the organization’s history, reporting directly to the long-time CEO, Kathy Roth-Douquet.





This inaugural role is responsible for translating Blue Star Families’ mission, vision, and strategic priorities into measurable impact, and scalable infrastructure. Working with the CEO, the President will lead enterprise-wide alignment, performance, organizational culture, and sustainable growth.





“Chuck Plummer is the right person at the right time in this new position for Blue Star Families, as we execute on our promise to almost double our reach and impact in the face of extraordinary demand from military families,” said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families. “Chuck’s record of military leadership at the highest levels, and his breadth of experience leading complex organizations and positioning them for impact and strategic growth gives me great confidence. Under his leadership, we will build our capacity to make military life great for families, and better connect Americans at every level to their military. That commitment strengthens military families and our nation as a whole.”





Prior to joining Blue Star Families, Plummer served as The Judge Advocate General, the senior uniformed legal officer for the Air Force and Space Force, where he led enterprise modernization and innovation, shaped the legal framework for the newly created Space Force, and oversaw major reforms across military justice and the full spectrum of Air and Space Force legal operations.





Plummer also brings deep familiarity with military life and the issues impacting military families, both from his nearly three decades in uniform and as a military spouse during that time.





“I’m honored to join Blue Star Families at such an important moment for our military and veteran community, and I’m deeply grateful to CEO Kathy Roth-Douquet, the Board of Directors and Advisory Board, our Blue Star Partners, and the entire staff for their trust and support. Blue Star Families has built a powerful model grounded in research, community engagement, and a commitment to strengthening the lives of military and veteran families. As a career military leader, there is no more meaningful mission to align myself with. I look forward to working alongside this exceptional team to expand our impact and ensure every service member and military family feels seen, supported, and connected as the organization enters its next chapter,” said Plummer.





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About Blue Star Families

​​​​Blue Star Families (BSF) is the nation’s largest military and veteran family support organization. Its research-driven approach builds strong communities with a focus on human-centered design and innovative solutions. A “blue star family” is the family of a currently serving military member, including active duty, National Guard, reserve forces, and those transitioning out of service. Since its founding in 2009, BSF has delivered more than $336 million in benefits and impacts more than 1.5 million people annually through an expansive network of chapters and outposts. For more information, go to the Blue Star Families website.

Contact Info



Blue Star Families

media@bluestarfam.org

+1 844-202-7827 ext. 4