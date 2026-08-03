Kaléo Announces License Agreement with Amgen for Auto-Injector Technology

Glen Allen, VA, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaléo today announced that it has entered into a confidential license agreement with Amgen Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Amgen obtained a license to certain of Kaléo's patented technology on auto-injectors. This agreement reflects Kaléo's innovative contribution to drug-device technologies and longstanding leadership in advancing patient-centric auto-injector solutions. Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Kaléo

Kaléo is a pharmaceutical company and global leader in drug-delivery device technology and auto-injector innovation, providing millions of patients with security and peace of mind. Our patented Aerio™ platform, with unmatched capabilities and human factors engineering, powers our portfolio of auto-injector products, as well as products under development for third parties. Visit www.kaleo.com.

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