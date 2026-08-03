Atlas Air Worldwide Completes Strategic Investment in Air Atlanta

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide (“Atlas”) today announced the successful completion of its previously announced strategic investment in Air Atlanta. As part of the transaction, Atlas acquired a 49% minority equity stake in the company, and its Titan Aviation Holdings subsidiary acquired the aircraft owned by the Air Atlanta group of companies and entered into a long-term leasing agreement with Air Atlanta, which will continue to operate the aircraft.

The strategic partnership expands Atlas’ global operating platform and enhances access to widebody capacity across key international markets.

“We are pleased to complete our previously announced strategic investment in Air Atlanta and welcome the Air Atlanta team as a valued strategic partner,” said Michael Steen, Chief Executive Officer. “This milestone reflects our shared commitment to delivering exceptional service to customers and supporting the long-term success of both organizations.”



“This strategic relationship marks an exciting new chapter for Air Atlanta,” said Baldvin M. Hermannsson, Chief Executive Officer of Air Atlanta. “Together with Atlas, we are well positioned to build on our complementary strengths and expand opportunities and enhance value for our customers.”

Barclays and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as financial advisors to Atlas Air Worldwide. Norton Rose Fulbright LLP served as legal counsel to Atlas Air Worldwide.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) is the world’s leader in outsourced aviation logistics. AAWW is the parent company of our principal operating subsidiary, Atlas Air, Inc., and several affiliates related to Titan’s dry leasing services, and Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. With approximately 5,000 employees, the AAWW companies serve a diversified customer roster across the global supply chain in more than 300 destinations in 90+ countries. Together, they operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and Airbus A350F (coming in 2029) freighters. To learn more, visit www.atlasairworldwide.com. Follow Atlas Air on LinkedIn and @AtlasAirWW on X (Twitter).



About Air Atlanta

Established in 1986, Air Atlanta is a global ACMI and charter operator specializing in widebody aircraft operations. The Company provides airlines and cargo operators worldwide with flexible capacity solutions supported by deep operational expertise in widebody aircraft operations.

Contact: CorpCommunications@atlasair.com