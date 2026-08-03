Canon Medical Systems USA Announces Tsuneo "Neo" Imai as President and Chief Executive Officer

Tustin, Ca, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., a leader in innovative diagnostic imaging solutions, today announced the appointment of Tsuneo "Neo" Imai as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2026. Mr. Imai succeeds Hisashi Tachizaki, former President and Chief Executive Officer of Canon Medical Systems USA.

Mr. Imai assumes leadership of Canon Medical Systems USA during a period of continued investment and growth in the U.S. healthcare market. Canon Medical Group remains focused on helping healthcare providers deliver exceptional patient care through innovative imaging solutions, collaborative partnerships, and outstanding customer support.

Mr. Imai brings more than 40 years of healthcare industry experience and has held leadership positions across sales, marketing, service operations, business development, product strategy, and strategic partnerships throughout North America, EMEA, Asia, and Latin America. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Collaboration for Canon Healthcare USA, where he advanced key strategic initiatives and collaborations with leading healthcare institutions.

Under Mr. Imai's leadership, Canon Medical Systems USA (CMSU) will continue to deepen customer partnerships, expand access to innovative technologies, and support healthcare providers in meeting evolving clinical and operational needs.

"CMSU has earned the trust of healthcare providers through innovation, service, and long-standing partnerships," said Mr. Imai. "As we look ahead, our focus remains on helping customers meet evolving healthcare challenges while expanding access to technologies that improve care for patients and communities across the United States. We have an outstanding team and a strong foundation for continued growth and innovation."

The appointment reflects Canon's continued commitment to the U.S. market, one of the company's most important strategic regions. By aligning leadership with the evolving needs of healthcare providers and health systems, Canon Medical Group is strengthening its ability to deliver innovative technologies, meaningful partnerships, and solutions that support high-quality, patient-centered care.

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, molecular imaging, ultrasound, X-ray, and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website: https://us.medical.canon/

About Canon Medical Group

Canon Medical Group provides a comprehensive range of medical imaging solutions, including CT, diagnostic and interventional X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, service solutions, and advanced Healthcare IT.

In line with Canon Medical Group’s continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do.

Our mission is to equip healthcare professionals with innovative solutions that enhance clinical performance, safety, comfort, and outcomes—helping deliver better health opportunities for patients worldwide.

We invest in research and product development that directly addresses the real clinical, operational, and business needs of our customers. By improving accessibility, enabling cross-platform integration, and supporting patient-centered care pathways, we aim to deliver solutions that are both meaningful and impactful.

Working hand in hand with our medical, academic, and research partners, we build relationships founded on transparency, trust, and respect. Together, we strive to create industry-leading innovations that improve patient outcomes and enrich quality of life for communities around the world. https://global.medical.canon/