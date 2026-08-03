KellyOCG® Named Global and U.S. Leader in Everest Group’s 2026 RPO PEAK Matrix®

Recognition reflects strengths of scalable recruitment process outsourcing solutions supported by AI-powered technology and consulting services

Facts at a Glance:

KellyOCG’s recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) business serves clients in more than 70 countries and 30 languages, with a 98% client retention rate.

The integration of KellyOCG, RocketPower™ and Sevenstep ® services has unlocked agile delivery of modular and enterprise-scale RPO solutions.

services has unlocked agile delivery of modular and enterprise-scale RPO solutions. KellyOCG’s proprietary Sevayo ® technology platform delivers real-time market intelligence, interactive scenario modeling and automation of high-volume recruiting.

technology platform delivers real-time market intelligence, interactive scenario modeling and automation of high-volume recruiting. KellyOCG’s Talent Unbounded® consulting services optimize tech and data intelligence, redesign talent acquisition and training processes, and boost the candidate experience.

TROY, Mich., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KellyOCG, the outsourcing and consulting group of workforce strategy and solutions provider Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), has been named a global and U.S. Leader in Everest Group’s 2026 Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment. The recognition underscores KellyOCG’s strengths as a full-spectrum provider of scalable talent acquisition solutions backed by AI-powered technology and consulting services.

The recognition reflects the successful integration of KellyOCG, RocketPower and Sevenstep. The integrated business, led by Amy Bush, president, RPO, unified operating models, support structures, and technologies into an agile RPO offering that spans modular, project and enterprise-scale programs.

KellyOCG’s RPO business supports clients in more than 70 countries and 30 languages, maintaining a 98% client retention rate. Its global reach is supported by a technology ecosystem built to flex with demand, giving clients the ability to scale quickly to meet surge and high-volume hiring needs across time zones.

Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® provides an objective, data-driven assessment of global RPO providers based on Market Impact and Vision & Capability. Providers are evaluated across seven categories – market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, scope of service offerings, innovation and investments, delivery footprint, and vision and strategy – and positioned as Leaders, Major Contenders or Aspirants.

“This recognition is a testament to our vision of an agile, technology-powered future for talent acquisition,” Bush said. “Our commitment has always been to meet clients where they are with solutions that anticipate their workforce needs and deliver measurable business impact. We’re changing what businesses expect from RPO, moving beyond transactional recruiting to deliver predictive, strategic talent solutions that shape organizational futures and drive positive business results for our clients. The integration of Sevenstep and our investment in market-leading technology make that possible every day.”

KellyOCG has delivered industry-leading client satisfaction, retention, workforce mobility, and engagement rates. Its differentiators include:

Sevayo – KellyOCG’s proprietary technology platform that offers real-time market intelligence, AI-powered conversational guidance and interactive scenario-modeling that helps clients weigh permanent versus contingent hiring decisions.

– KellyOCG’s proprietary technology platform that offers real-time market intelligence, AI-powered conversational guidance and interactive scenario-modeling that helps clients weigh permanent versus contingent hiring decisions. Talent Unbounded – KellyOCG’s consulting practice that delivers practical, expert-led guidance on technology and data intelligence, talent acquisition process design, employer value propositions and talent onboarding and training, scoped to each client’s specific challenges.

– KellyOCG’s consulting practice that delivers practical, expert-led guidance on technology and data intelligence, talent acquisition process design, employer value propositions and talent onboarding and training, scoped to each client’s specific challenges. RPO University – KellyOCG’s proprietary, skills-first learning framework built on the Sevenstep training, delivery and governance methodology, featuring more than 160 in-house courses across every client program.



“KellyOCG continues to strengthen its global RPO value proposition through its expertise in delivering both enterprise and agile RPO engagements. This is complemented by its steadily growing global footprint and strong capabilities across manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, and technology industries,” said Sailesh Hota, vice president, Everest Group. “Apart from core RPO services, KellyOCG's Sevayo platform, its Talent Unbounded consulting and its integrated analytics have also helped create a differentiated offering for clients. These factors have helped it retain its position as a Leader in Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 – Global.”

About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 375,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting solutions ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2025 was $4.3 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

About KellyOCG®

KellyOCG®, the outsourcing and consulting business of leading workforce strategy and solutions provider Kelly®, powers organizations with the people and technologies that drive businesses forward — faster. We set the industry standard with world-class workforce strategies, market expertise, predictive intelligence, and trusted consultation for top global companies. With decades of proven results and a relentless commitment to innovation, we don't just help clients achieve goals. We enable them to conquer their most complex workforce challenges. Clients around the globe rely on us to deliver exceptional managed service provider (MSP), services procurement, direct sourcing, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and total talent management solutions. Our Helix and Sevayo® technology platforms accelerate enterprise-wide, data-driven decision-making. As trailblazers of the MSP model for over 25 years, we cut through complexity and deliver measurable impact, fueling decades of workforce innovation and consistently surpassing clients’ expectations. Visit kellyocg.com to learn more.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

Media Contact

Christian Taske

248-561-8823

christian.taske@kellyservices.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.