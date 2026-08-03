More than Half of Parents Use AI to Research Colleges

Washington, D.C., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new national survey from education company EAB reveals that artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how parents, not just teens, find and filter information about colleges and universities. The survey of more than 2,500 parents of high school students showed that more than half (57 percent) have used AI tools such as ChatGPT to evaluate colleges and compare options on behalf of their children. Roughly one-third (34 percent) reported AI helped them discover schools they had not previously considered.

“Our survey findings suggest that AI has become a gatekeeper in the college search process, not only for teens, but for parents as well,” said Pam Royall, EAB’s head of research and a co-author of the survey report. “AI is shaping how families perceive institutions before they ever attend an information session or speak with an admissions counselor.”

For decades, colleges communicated with families through websites, email, print, and social media. Increasingly, both students and parents are asking AI to aggregate and mediate information from all those sources for them.

“A new challenge for university leaders is to ensure their digital content resonates with the people they’re trying to recruit and is easily sourced by the AI systems that now interpret that information for families,” Royall added.

The EAB survey findings also suggest that cost and affordability are still top of mind, but parents are placing more emphasis on the longer-term return on investment. When asked which characteristics make a college or university “worth the cost,” parents overwhelmingly selected factors tied to employment outcomes. The four most cited characteristics were internships/co-ops/active learning (39 percent), successful job placement after graduation (38 percent), good career prospects (34 percent), and good earning potential (30 percent).

“For years, conversations about college value centered on affordability and sticker price,” Royall continued. “While price and affordability remain critically important, parents increasingly are considering whether a particular college can deliver the career planning, internships, and employment outcomes that justify the investment.”

About the Survey

EAB surveyed 2,515 parents of high school students nationwide between April 16 and May 14, 2026. The report, “Findings from EAB’s 2026 Parent Survey,” explores how parents gather information, evaluate college options, perceive institutional value, and influence students’ enrollment decisions. Survey participants represented a wide range of household incomes and educational backgrounds.

About EAB

At EAB, our mission is to make education smarter and our communities stronger. We work with more than 2,800 institutions to drive transformative change through data-driven insights and best-in-class capabilities. From kindergarten to college to career, EAB partners with leaders and practitioners to accelerate progress and drive results across enrollment, student success, institutional strategy, data analytics, and advancement. We work with each partner differently, tailoring our portfolio of research, technology, and marketing and enrollment solutions to meet the unique needs of every leadership team, as well as the students and employees they serve. Learn more at eab.com.