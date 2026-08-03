Arctic Wolf's Aurora Agentic SOC Sets a New Standard for Scale, Value, Trust, and Speed in the Age of AI

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, the cybersecurity and AI company, today announced new milestones for the Aurora® Agentic SOC and Aurora Superintelligence Platform that deliver AI-native security outcomes without the cost and complexity of building agentic security systems in-house. By addressing the industry's biggest barriers to adoption for agentic security solutions—trust and cost—these innovations make AI-powered security operations practical and accessible for organizations of all sizes. Arctic Wolf is also announcing advancements to its patent-pending Swarm of Experts™ architecture and the introduction of Mean Time to Trusted Action™ (MTTA), a new metric that measures how quickly organizations receive guidance they can confidently act on.

Security teams face a growing paradox. Organizations are managing more alerts, more complex threats, and more operational burden than ever. Yet despite an industry-wide focus on faster detection, breaches continue to rise while teams struggle with alert fatigue, staffing shortages, and escalating costs. The challenge is reflected in the fact that 70% of security leaders believe an undetected threat has already led to a successful attack within their organization, underscoring the need for greater visibility, context, and confidence in security operations.

In the age of AI, faster detection isn't enough. Organizations don't need thousands of unmanaged alerts. They need the context to understand what matters and how to act on it, building lasting resilience without the cost and complexity of creating AI security operations themselves.

That is the market gap Arctic Wolf is closing. While much of the industry still competes on detection speed alone, Arctic Wolf is advancing the modern agentic SOC around four principles that together define trusted security outcomes: scale, value, trust, and speed. It operates at a scale that learns from more security activity than any commercial agentic SOC, resolves investigations in seconds, validates every decision through the AI Trust Engine™ and human oversight, and delivers these outcomes at predictable cost.

Scaling the World's Largest Commercial Agentic SOC

Since launching at RSA Conference 2026, the Aurora Agentic SOC has continued to expand its operational reach. Today, the Aurora Superintelligence Platform processes more than 10 trillion security events each week and the Aurora Agentic SOC has resolved more than three million security cases and conducts more than 200,000 investigations weekly.

Every investigation is powered by the Swarm of Experts™, Arctic Wolf's patent-pending architecture that coordinates specialized AI agents to investigate, analyze, validate, and resolve security activity. Operating at this scale enables Arctic Wolf to continuously improve how AI and human experts work together to deliver trusted security outcomes.

The results show up in real-world response: the Aurora Agentic SOC resolves many investigations in as little as 12 seconds while delivering actionable remediation guidance that helps customers respond with confidence. Those efficiencies are translating into measurable results, with customers resolving cases 26% faster year over year and spending less time interpreting alerts and more time taking action.

"For too long, security teams have had to choose between scale or affordability, speed or trust. We built the Aurora Agentic SOC to eliminate those tradeoffs,” said Dan Schiappa, President of Technology and Services at Arctic Wolf. “Bringing scale, value, trust, and speed together in a single platform is exactly what this moment in cybersecurity demands, and it's what lets our customers act with confidence no matter how fast the threat landscape evolves."

Making Enterprise-Scale, AI-Native Security Operations Accessible and Predictable

Agentic security is essential to defending against AI-powered threats, but building and operating these systems remains out of reach for many organizations. Arctic Wolf is changing that by making enterprise-scale, AI-native security operations universally accessible to organizations of all sizes and levels of maturity, without the cost and complexity of building an agentic SOC in-house. As AI security increasingly comes with metered, consumption-based pricing, costs can climb unpredictably just as organizations need to scale their defenses most, making agentic security difficult to budget and even harder to scale.

Through the Aurora Agentic SOC and Aurora Superintelligence Platform, customers gain predictable pricing, unlimited data ingestion, and unlimited investigations, while Arctic Wolf manages the underlying AI, infrastructure, and data on their behalf. The platform deploys in approximately 10 days and is roughly 12 times more cost-effective than building and maintaining an agentic SOC internally.

Closing the Trust Gap with the AI Trust Engine™

Trust remains one of the primary barriers to broader adoption of agentic security. In the 2026 SANS AI Survey, nearly two-thirds of security professionals reported receiving AI-generated guidance they later determined was incorrect, highlighting the challenges associated with fully autonomous security operations.

To address this challenge, Arctic Wolf built the AI Trust Engine™, a validation framework designed to govern agent behavior, validate decisions, and ensure appropriate human oversight.

Today, the Swarm of Experts autonomously resolves more than 60% of case volume as high-confidence closures. For more complex investigations, agents recognize when additional expertise is needed and escalate to human analysts rather than acting on uncertainty.

AI performs the vast majority of investigative work at machine speed, while human experts provide validation for the most consequential decisions. Based on hundreds of thousands of investigations, Arctic Wolf has found that approximately one-third of complex cases benefit from final human verification, demonstrating why human and AI collaboration remains critical to delivering trusted security outcomes at scale.

Together, this approach enables Arctic Wolf to reduce alert fatigue, delivering an average of just one security alert per day to customers while maintaining confidence in the response.

Moving Beyond Faster Alerts to Trusted Action

Because Arctic Wolf's model is built around trusted and reliable outcomes, today we are introducing a way to measure performance. The industry has long relied on speed-based metrics such as Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Respond (MTTR). While these remain important, they don't answer the question that matters most: how quickly an organization can take the right action with confidence to avoid a security incident. Speed of detection alone doesn't help if teams still have to validate findings, gather context, and decide what to do.

That is why Arctic Wolf is introducing Mean Time to Trusted Action™ (MTTA), a new metric that measures how quickly organizations receive guidance they can trust and act on. Rather than simply flagging that something happened faster, Arctic Wolf tells customers what happened, what it means, and exactly what to do next—in a single alert instead of a flood of fragmented notifications.

Expanding Customer Control and Visibility

As organizations work to improve security outcomes, they need more control over how they access insights, investigate threats, and measure performance.

To support that need, Arctic Wolf is expanding how customers engage with the platform through a phased rollout of Arctic Wolf Portal enhancements, including:

Simplified navigation to help teams find key information faster.

Enhanced visibility into security activity and operational performance.

Improved analytics and data exploration capabilities to support more informed decision-making.





Arctic Wolf is also continuing to expand its open ecosystem with new integrations that provide customers with broader visibility, detection, and response. New integrations include Microsoft Defender XDR (Event Hubs), Delinea Platform and Secret Server, Check Point Email Security, VMware ESXi/vSphere and vCenter, Trend Vision One Email and Collaboration Security, and Cisco Catalyst Center. Arctic Wolf has also added new response actions for Palo Alto Prisma Access and enhanced support for Palo Alto Cortex Endpoint.

Learn more about the Aurora Agentic SOC and the Swarm of Experts in a blog post from Dan Schiappa.

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf is the cybersecurity and AI company that ends cyber risk by transforming it into business resilience. Powered by the Aurora® Superintelligence Platform, Arctic Wolf delivers modern security operations built on proprietary AI and decades of real-world expertise. By combining AI‑driven automation with expert‑validated precision, Arctic Wolf helps organizations confidently manage cyber risk—so organizations can operate with control and the freedom to innovate.

To learn more about Arctic Wolf, visit www.arcticwolf.com.

Press Contact:

Caren Auchman

PR@arcticwolf.com

© 2026 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Aurora, Alpha AI, Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, Arctic Wolf Incident Response, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking and reflect Arctic Wolf's current views, analysis, and expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes. Actual results, security outcomes, operational improvements, deployment timelines, and cost savings may vary based on customer environment, configuration, use case, and other factors.