WaterPure International Executes Research License Agreement with NASA to Evaluate Advanced Water Filtration Technologies

Agreement Advances Company's Water Technology Platform and Long-Term Commercialization Strategy

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTCID: WPUR) ("WaterPure" or the "Company"), a clean water technology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing innovative water technologies, today announced the execution of a Research License Agreement with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to evaluate advanced NASA-developed membrane and filtration technologies for potential industrial water applications.

The agreement represents another step in WaterPure's strategy of expanding its technology portfolio through strategic licensing and collaboration with leading government agencies, research institutions and commercial partners. By evaluating innovative technologies with potential commercial applications, the Company continues building a diversified portfolio designed to address growing global demand for sustainable water solutions.

Under the agreement, WaterPure will evaluate NASA-developed membrane and filtration technologies for potential application in industrial water capture and delivery systems serving markets that include agriculture, HVAC systems, data centers and U.S. military installations. The agreement is structured as a nonexclusive research license authorizing WaterPure to evaluate the licensed technologies for specified research purposes. Any future commercial use of the technologies would require a separate commercialization license with NASA.

“Our vision has always been to build WaterPure into a company that identifies, evaluates and advances innovative technologies capable of addressing critical water challenges,” said Jeff Giordano, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of WaterPure International. “This Research License Agreement with NASA is an excellent example of that strategy in action. It provides us with the opportunity to evaluate technologies developed by one of the world's premier research organizations while continuing to expand our innovation portfolio through disciplined scientific evaluation and strategic collaboration. We believe this approach positions WaterPure to create meaningful long-term value for both customers and shareholders.”

To further strengthen the Company's scientific leadership, WaterPure also announced the appointment of Alex Michaels as Chairman of its Scientific Advisory Board.

Mr. Michaels played a key role in advancing the Research License Agreement and will lead the Scientific Advisory Board in supporting WaterPure's evaluation of innovative technologies, scientific initiatives and future commercialization opportunities.

“I am honored to serve as Chairman of WaterPure's Scientific Advisory Board,” said Alex Michaels. “Throughout my career, I have believed that many exceptional technologies developed by government agencies, universities and research institutions deserve thoughtful commercial evaluation. This Research License Agreement with NASA reflects WaterPure's commitment to disciplined scientific review, strategic technology acquisition and responsible commercialization. I look forward to working with our leadership team as we continue identifying innovative technologies capable of addressing important global water challenges.”

Mr. Michaels also serves as WaterPure's Business Development and Scientific Advisor. He is the founder of Revisioning Bio, a biotechnology venture focused on advancing innovative life science technologies, and License-Rx, an initiative dedicated to identifying promising technologies developed by government agencies, universities and research institutions and helping advance those innovations toward commercial application.

The Research License Agreement includes a defined research and evaluation program designed to assess the licensed technologies and determine their potential applicability to WaterPure's long-term business objectives.

As WaterPure continues expanding its technology portfolio, the Company remains focused on identifying innovative technologies and strategic collaborations capable of creating meaningful commercial opportunities while delivering long-term shareholder value. Management looks forward to providing additional updates as research activities progress and additional corporate milestones are achieved.

To learn more about WaterPure's technology portfolio, leadership team and strategic vision, please visit www.WaterPureInc.com.

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About WaterPure International, Inc.

WaterPure International, Inc. (OTCID: WPUR) is a clean water technology company dedicated to identifying, developing and commercializing innovative technologies that improve the quality, availability and sustainability of water. Through internal development, strategic licensing and collaborative partnerships, the Company is building a diversified portfolio of advanced water technologies designed to serve commercial, industrial and government markets while addressing the growing global demand for reliable and sustainable water solutions.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, enter into strategic collaborations, develop and commercialize its technologies, obtain financing, and respond to changing market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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