EagleNXT Names Head of Sales and Business Development for Counter-UAS

21-Year Army Aviation Veteran Named Head of C-UAS Sales and Business Development for EagleNXT

ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of full-stack drone, sensor, counter-UAS, and software solutions for defense, government, and commercial applications worldwide, today announced the appointment of Lindsay A. Ryan as Head of Sales and Business Development for EagleNXT Counter-UAS systems.

“Lindsay’s exceptional operational experience, strategic insight, and proven leadership in complex aviation environments make her an outstanding addition to the EagleNXT team,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. “As we expand our presence in defense and government markets, her extensive understanding of warfighter needs and her ability to drive results will be invaluable in accelerating our sales efforts in the counter-UAS space.”

Ryan recently retired from the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant Colonel after 21 years of distinguished service. Most recently, she served as Deputy Director of Strategy and Plans (G5) at the Aviation Center of Excellence, Fort Rucker, Alabama, where she led key leader engagements to advance aviation initiatives across the enterprise.

“I am honored to join EagleNXT at this exciting stage of growth,” said Ryan. “Having spent my career leading aviation operations and advancing capabilities for the warfighter, I am passionate about delivering innovative, reliable unmanned systems and intelligence solutions that deliver capability and provide our fighting forces with the decisive advantage.”

Ryan was born in Buffalo, New York, and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 2005 upon graduating from the United States Military Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree. She also served as captain of the Army West Point women’s basketball team. She completed flight school in 2006 as a UH-60 Black Hawk pilot.

Her operational assignments included service with the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Hood, Texas, where she served as a VIP Flight Platoon Leader and Battalion S1 in a General Support Aviation Battalion and deployed to Camp Taji, Iraq (2008–2010) in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. She later deployed as a Brigade Plans Officer to Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan (2010–2011) in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, and took command of A/404th Aviation Support Battalion while deployed. She later served as Aviation Officer for the 2nd Armored Brigade (2012–2015), integrating aviation assets into Network Integration Exercises.

Following the Command and General Staff College, Ryan served as Executive and Operations Officer of 2-82 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, supporting the Global Response Force mission. Broadening assignments included Future Operations Chief for Joint Modernization Command at Fort Bliss; Observer Coach Trainer at the 166th Aviation Brigade, Fort Hood; and Headquarters Department of the Army Aviation Officer (DAMO-AV) at the Pentagon.

Her military education includes the Initial Entry Rotary Wing Course, Aviation Officer Basic Course, Aviation Captain’s Career Course, UH-60 L/M Qualification Courses, Basic Airborne Qualification, Air Assault School, and the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, where she also earned a Master of Science degree in Adult and Continuing Education from Kansas State University.

Awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, and Iraq Campaign Medal. She has been awarded the Basic Aviator Badge, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, German Proficiency Badge (Bronze), Order of Saint Michael (Bronze Award), and the Lady of Loreto Award.

For more information about the full suite of EagleNXT UAS solutions, or to schedule a demo, visit EagleNXT.com or contact the EagleNXT Media Relations team.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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