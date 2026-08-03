Miggo’s Emerging Threat and AI/ML Partner Rulesets Now Available Directly Within AWS WAF

TEL AVIV, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miggo Security, a leader in AI Runtime Security and Application Detection and Response (ADR), today announced that its partner-managed rule sets (PMRs) are now available directly within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) WAF console. Miggo is one of a select group of providers globally chosen by AWS to offer integrated WAF protection.

Miggo Rules for AWS WAF: High Emerging Application Threats and Miggo Rules for AWS WAF: AI/machine learning (ML) Application Protection are now accessible to any existing customer, delivering continuously updated, exploit-aware protection against the CVEs that matter most—those with active exploitation in the wild, publicly available proof-of-concept code, or CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) designation.

“The shrinking time to exploit and the surge of vulnerabilities requires a proactive approach to mitigation—one that doesn't depend on patching,” said Daniel Shechter, CEO of Miggo Security. “For too long, the time between CVE disclosure, exploitation, and remediation has been treated as unavoidable risk. That window can be dramatically reduced—and this is a major step toward making it possible for AWS WAF customers.”

Traditional WAF rule sets are static and generic by design, leaving a runtime protection gap for vulnerabilities. Today, when a CVE is weaponized and exploited at scale, most WAF vendors have not yet shipped an update. With Miggo, that gap is now closed.

KEY CAPABILITIES

Exploit-aware rule generation: Every Miggo rule is generated from publicly available or Miggo-generated and validated proof-of-concept code, then tested against multiple bypass and mutation variations in Miggo Lab before release. Rules are not written from CVE descriptions alone—they are built from evidence of how an exploit truly works.

Every Miggo rule is generated from publicly available or Miggo-generated and validated proof-of-concept code, then tested against multiple bypass and mutation variations in Miggo Lab before release. Rules are not written from CVE descriptions alone—they are built from evidence of how an exploit truly works. Continuous updates, not static snapshots: Miggo's rules ship on a versioned cadence with real-time threat intelligence integration, ensuring protection keeps pace with the current threat landscape rather than a quarterly update cycle.

Miggo's rules ship on a versioned cadence with real-time threat intelligence integration, ensuring protection keeps pace with the current threat landscape rather than a quarterly update cycle. Immediate mitigation while patching proceeds: Security teams gain a preemptive mitigation layer for exploitable vulnerabilities, so patching can occur safely and without interruption of engineering cycles.

Security teams gain a preemptive mitigation layer for exploitable vulnerabilities, so patching can occur safely and without interruption of engineering cycles. Coverage for the stacks attackers are actually targeting: Both rule sets are weighted toward the technologies with the highest exploitation velocity, including the emerging wave of CVEs in AI/ML frameworks that most WAF vendors have not yet addressed.

Both rule sets are weighted toward the technologies with the highest exploitation velocity, including the emerging wave of CVEs in AI/ML frameworks that most WAF vendors have not yet addressed. AWS WAF integration: Available directly in the WAF console through AWS Marketplace, with no additional tooling or configuration required to get started.





Miggo's partner-managed rule sets are available now through AWS Marketplace directly within the AWS WAF console. AWS WAF customers can subscribe, complete setup, and begin receiving continuously updated protection immediately.

To learn more, visit: https://www.miggo.io/product/miggo-rulesets-for-aws-waf

About Miggo Security

Miggo Security delivers AI Runtime Defense through its application detection and response (ADR) solution, empowering enterprises to identify, mitigate, and respond to application threats. Miggo enables organizations to secure traditional, cloud-native, and AI-driven applications at scale, reducing exposure windows by up to 99% and cutting operational overhead by 30% or more. Miggo Security has been awarded Gartner Cool Vendor 2025 for AI Security and Frost & Sullivan's Product Innovation Award 2025, among others. To stay up-to-date, follow Miggo Security on LinkedIn and X.

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Montner Tech PR

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