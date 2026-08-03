Shoals Technologies Group and TerraFlow Energy Forge Multi-Gigawatt Partnership to Advance the Future of Energy Storage

PORTLAND, Tenn., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a global leader in electrical infrastructure solutions for the energy transition market, announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with TerraFlow Energy, grid-scale, long-duration energy storage infrastructure. Under the agreement, Shoals will support TerraFlow's growing energy storage portfolio with its power distribution solutions for utility-scale and data center applications. The MOU is intended to support TerraFlow’s future deployment plan of up to 5 GW annually.

TerraFlow is commercializing grid-scale vanadium flow battery systems to meet growing demand for long-duration energy storage across utility, industrial, and AI data center markets. The agreement combines TerraFlow's energy storage platform with Shoals' PowerHub™, its recombiner technology. Together, the companies plan to pursue deployment that supports the growth of large-scale energy storage projects.

“The need for power and energy provided by storage solutions has never been greater,” said Jeff Tolnar, President of Shoals. “TerraFlow is developing technology that helps customers address some of the grid's biggest challenges, and we believe their approach has significant potential. By combining our strengths, we have an opportunity to support large-scale deployments while helping advance the next generation of energy infrastructure.”

The companies are also exploring opportunities to showcase Shoals' AirLink™ data center power distribution solution within TerraFlow's customer demonstration facilities, providing developers, hyperscalers and other energy stakeholders with a firsthand look at next-generation energy infrastructure.

“TerraFlow was founded on the belief that long-duration energy storage needs to become part of the electrical infrastructure itself, not just another asset connected to it,” said Jon Parrella, Co-Founder and CEO of TerraFlow Energy. “Our LDUPS™ architecture was designed to integrate directly into critical power infrastructure, and Shoals brings decades of experience delivering exactly that infrastructure at scale. Together, we're creating American-made solutions that can support utilities, industrial facilities, and AI data centers as electricity demand reaches levels the grid has never seen before.”

The agreement aligns with Shoals' and TerraFlow’s broader efforts to support the growing demand for energy storage solutions. As utilities, independent power producers and data center developers invest in storage to improve reliability and meet increasing power needs, Shoals continues to bring innovative, cost-effective solutions to the market.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group is a leading manufacturer of advanced electrical infrastructure solutions for mission critical applications across utility scale solar, battery storage, and data center power systems. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has designed innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability at scale. Shoals Technologies Group is a recognized leader in the energy transition industry. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com.

About TerraFlow Energy

TerraFlow Energy is redefining how large electrical loads interact with the grid. The company designs and manufactures grid-scale, long-duration vanadium flow battery systems that transform AI data centers, industrial facilities, and utilities from passive energy consumers into flexible grid assets. Built on safe, non-flammable battery technology and a battery-in-building architecture, TerraFlow's solutions combine uninterrupted power, long-duration storage, and controllable load management to improve grid reliability while lowering infrastructure costs. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, TerraFlow is advancing American energy independence through domestic manufacturing and next-generation energy infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements:

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Shoals Media Relations

Lindsey Williams, VP of Marketing and External Communications

Lindsey.williams@shoals.com

Shoals Investor Relations

Matt Tractenberg, VP of Finance and Investor Relations

investors@shoals.com

TerraFlow Energy Media Relations

Amanda Simonian, Chief Marketing Officer

amanda@terraflowenergy.com