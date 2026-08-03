Aspida Life and Market Synergy Group Launch T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity 15 Index in Synergy Choice™ FIA Suite

DURHAM, NC, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspida Life Insurance Company (“Aspida Life”), a life insurance and annuity company, in partnership with Market Synergy Group (MSG) and T. Rowe Price, has announced the addition of the T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity 15 Index to its Synergy Choice™ Fixed Index Annuity (FIA) product suite.

The new index combines T. Rowe Price’s active equity expertise with Bank of America’s Intraday Volatility Control technology to offer financial professionals and their clients a unique index designed to respond faster to changing market conditions while maintaining a targeted volatility level.

“The introduction of the T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity 15 Index reflects our commitment to bringing innovative, differentiated solutions to the FIA marketplace,” said Ben Koziol, SVP and Head of Retail Products at Aspida. “By leveraging T. Rowe Price's proven research-driven investment strategy, we're providing financial professionals with an additional tool to help clients pursue growth opportunities while benefiting from the principal protection offered through our Synergy Choice FIA suite.”

At the core of the index is the T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF, which leverages the expertise of approximately 30 research analysts and four portfolio managers. The ETF seeks long-term outperformance relative to the S&P 500® Index while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk management.

Unlike many traditional volatility-controlled indexes that rebalance at the end of the day and may incorporate a one- or two-day lag, the index utilizes Bank of America’s Intraday Volatility Control technology, which is designed to react more quickly to changing market conditions.

Key features of the T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity 15 Index include:

Active equity management: Access to the T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF, supported by a deep bench of investment professionals and research-driven portfolio construction.

Access to the T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF, supported by a deep bench of investment professionals and research-driven portfolio construction. Volatility control designed to respond faster: Bank of America’s Intraday Volatility Control mechanism is designed to respond more rapidly to market volatility than traditional approaches.

Bank of America’s Intraday Volatility Control mechanism is designed to respond more rapidly to market volatility than traditional approaches. Built for index-linked products: More reactive volatility aims to provide the potential for higher participation rates within index-linked products, while a higher volatility target aims to facilitate greater participation in U.S. equity market performance over time.

More reactive volatility aims to provide the potential for higher participation rates within index-linked products, while a higher volatility target aims to facilitate greater participation in U.S. equity market performance over time. Principal protection: Available within Aspida Life’s Synergy Choice FIA suite, which provides protection against market loss while offering growth opportunities tied to index performance.

“The addition of the T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity 15 Index further strengthens our commitment to offering innovative solutions backed by respected asset managers and institutional-quality index design to help plan for a wide range of retirement clients,” said Jared Anderson, Chief Sales Officer at Market Synergy Group.

The T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity 15 Index is available immediately through Aspida Life’s Synergy Choice FIA suite.

“We’re pleased to bring our active management capabilities to the T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity 15 Index within Aspida’s Synergy Choice fixed index annuity product suite,” said Jonathan Lepore, Head of Retirement National Accounts and Variable Annuities Distribution at T. Rowe Price. “Building on more than 40 years of sub-advisory management experience in the insurance space, this collaboration extends our research-driven expertise to the products and platforms investors rely on.”

About Aspida

Aspida Holdings Ltd. is focused on providing retirement and reinsurance solutions, having operations in the U.S., Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands, with total assets of over $31bn as of March 31, 2026. Aspida’s U.S. platform – Aspida Life Insurance Company – is based in Durham, NC, and focuses on leveraging technology and agility to help clients achieve – and protect – their dreams. Aspida Re, with offices in Hamilton, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands, is focused on providing efficient and secure reinsurance solutions to life and annuity clients globally. Aspida seeks to be a trusted partner in its clients’ financial security while driving its growth by doing good for the communities it serves. A subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) acts as the dedicated investment manager, capital solutions, and corporate development partner to Aspida. For more information, please visit www.aspida.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

About Market Synergy Group

Market Synergy Group develops cutting-edge retirement solutions that address clients’ planning challenges before they arise and distributes those solutions through an elite partner network. Market Synergy Group collaborates with top insurance companies to design and build solutions that incorporate proprietary research and exclusive features to help meet individuals’ needs leading up to and throughout retirement. The interaction of multiple elements in a system to produce a combined effect greater than the sum of the individual elements is what sets Market Synergy Group and its distribution partners apart. Learn more at marketsynergy.net.

About T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.89 trillion in client assets as of May 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for nearly 90 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amid evolving markets.

Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

Product Disclosure

Guarantees are backed by the claims-paying ability of Aspida Life Insurance Company (“Aspida Life” or “Aspida”). Annuities are designed for long-term accumulation of money; surrender and withdrawal fees may apply on early withdrawals. Annuity withdrawals are subject to income tax, and withdrawals prior to age 59½ may also be subject to an IRS penalty.

This piece provides a brief summary of product features. The contract associated with the product will contain the actual terms, definitions, limitations, and exclusions that apply. Product features and availability vary by state and are solely the responsibility of Aspida. Synergy Choice™ Max 5 and 10 contract form series ICC22C-FIA1010 and C-FIA1010. Synergy ChoiceTM Bonus 5 and 10 contract form series ICC22C-FIA1010 and C-FIA1010, ICC22R-2023 and R-2023. Synergy ChoiceTM Income 10 contract form series ICC22C-FIA1010 and C-FIA1010, ICC23R-GLWB and R-GLWB.Some exclusions and exceptions apply. Please refer to the contract for the actual terms and conditions that apply. Sales materials are not available for use in Oregon.

The statements and comments offered in this communication are provided as general information and ideas. They are not intended to be, nor should they be relied on as, investment, legal, tax advice, or recommendations. Before making a decision or giving advice about any matter contained in this communication, agents or individuals should consult their own attorney, tax, or investment advisor.

Products and services are underwritten and/or provided by Aspida Life Insurance Company (Administrative Office: Durham, NC), licensed in 49 states (excluding New York) and the District of Columbia. Products and services may not be available in all states.

BofA Securities, Inc. and its Affiliates (“BofAS”), T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity 15 Index (the “Index”) and related information, the name “BofAS”, and related trademarks, are intellectual property of BofAS, licensed from BofAS to Aspida Life Insurance Company (“Licensee”). In connection with the Index, BofAS has licensed the use of certain marks and data from T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (collectively with BofAS, the “Licensors”). Neither the Licensee nor any annuity product (collectively, the “Products”) referencing the Index is sponsored, operated, endorsed, sold or promoted by the Licensors. Obligations to make payments under any Product are solely the obligation of Licensee pursuant to the term of the contract between Licensee and you, and are not the responsibility of the Licensors. The Licensors, the Index and related information, the names of the Licensors, and related trademarks may not be copied, used, or distributed without the relevant Licensors’ prior written approval. The Products have not been passed on as to their legality or suitability, and are not regulated, issued, endorsed, sold, guaranteed, or promoted by the Licensors. The Licensors’ only relationship to Licensee is the licensing (or sub-licensing) of certain trademarks and trade names and the Index or components thereof and neither the Licensors nor any of their affiliates are a party to any transaction contemplated herein. The Index is a rules-based, systematic index and is not actively managed by BofAS or its affiliates. It is not research content and was not prepared, reviewed, sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by BofA Global Research. No BofA Global Research analyst or employee provided input, analysis, recommendations, coverage, views, or expertise for the Index. The Index provides exposure to the T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF, which is sponsored by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. The Index applies a volatility target, and, while volatility controls may result in less fluctuation in rates of return as compared to indices without volatility controls, they may also reduce the overall rate of return as compared to products not subject to volatility controls. The Index embeds certain transaction costs and the components of the Index embed additional transaction costs, in each case, that are taken into account in the calculations of the change in Index value, which will reduce any returns of the Index. THE LICENSORS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE INDEX, ANY RELATED INFORMATION, THE TRADEMARKS, OR THE PRODUCT(S) (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, THEIR QUALITY, ACCURACY, SUITABILITY AND/OR COMPLETENESS).

The Index is the property of BofAS which has acquired a limited license from T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. to use the T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research name with the Index. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. does not accept any liability for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index, and hereby expressly disclaims all warranties of originality, accuracy, completeness, timeliness, merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose with respect to the Index. T. ROWE PRICE is a trademark of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Not FDIC/NCUA Insured • May Lose Value • Not Bank/CU Guaranteed • Not a Deposit • Not Insured by Any Federal Government Agency