“STARLUX Night” Returns to Dodger Stadium as Chin-Feng Chen Throws Ceremonial First Pitch

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LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STARLUX Airlines brought its signature hospitality to UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium on August 1, 2026, for its third annual "STARLUX Night," transforming the ballpark into a celebration of Taiwanese pride, aviation innovation, and baseball history. Highlights of the evening included a ceremonial first pitch by Chin-Feng Chen — the first Taiwanese-born player in Major League Baseball history and a former Dodger — along with fan activations, curated giveaways, and round-trip Business Class and Premium Economy tickets. A crowd of 49,291 was on hand as the Los Angeles Dodgers faced off against the Boston Red Sox.

Chen’s appearance carried deep significance for Taiwanese fans. His 2002 MLB debut with the Dodgers marked a breakthrough moment for Taiwan in American baseball, helping pave the way for generations of Taiwanese players who followed. His return to the mound made the ceremonial first pitch a full‑circle moment for the community and for STARLUX’s partnership with the Dodgers.

As in years past, STARLUX brought its signature hospitality to the ballpark. At the airline's Centerfield Plaza activation booth, cabin crew and team members brought STARLUX's boutique service to life for fans through interactive games and curated giveaways. The celebration extended across Dodger Stadium through gate giveaways and promotional placements, culminating in the awarding of two roundtrip Business Class tickets and two roundtrip Premium Economy Class tickets to lucky fans in attendance.

Now in its third year, STARLUX Night has become the airline's flagship platform for celebrating the deep cultural and travel ties between Taiwan and Los Angeles, a role that builds on STARLUX's standing as the Dodgers' Exclusive Taiwanese Airline Partner. Each year the event grows more personal to the community it serves, and Chin-Feng Chen's first pitch made this year's chapter its most meaningful yet.

About Chin-Feng Chen

Chin-Feng Chen's influence on Taiwanese baseball extends far beyond his 2002 Dodgers debut. Following his return to Taiwan, he became one of the most decorated hitters in Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) history, earning multiple MVP honors and a reputation as one of the league's premier power hitters. He has also represented Chinese Taipei on the international stage, including the World Baseball Classic, and today remains a fixture in the sport as a coach and mentor — shaping the next generation of players pursuing the same path to the majors that he first opened.

About STARLUX Airlines

Founded on the philosophy that luxury should be available to everyone, not just the elite, Taiwan-based STARLUX is a boutique international airline serving a total of 13 countries and regions from Taiwan to the US, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. STARLUX passengers traveling between Asia and North America can connect seamlessly through Taipei via the airline's five US routes: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Phoenix, and Ontario, CA. Today, STARLUX will launch its first European destination—Prague, further strengthening its transpacific network. STARLUX prioritizes safety and offers unparalleled service with the goal of making flying a truly luxurious and unforgettable experience. For more information, visit https://www.starlux-airlines.com or on our social channels Facebook and Instagram .

About UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium

Opened in 1962, Dodger Stadium — now known as UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium — is baseball's third-oldest stadium and the largest in the MLB, with a seating capacity of 56,000. Carved into the hillside of Chavez Ravine overlooking downtown Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Mountains, it remains one of the most picturesque and historic venues in sports.

NOTE TO EDITORS: Company name is stylized in all capital letters: STARLUX Airlines. Your adherence to this stylizing is appreciated in your coverage.

Media Contact:

Mary Placido, SKC, Inc.

(415) 218-3627

mary@skc-pr.com