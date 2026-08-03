King Street Property Group Offers Cash Home Buying With 7-Day Closings in Washington D.C.

Fairfax, VA, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Street Property Group announces its cash home buying services for homeowners in Washington D.C., offering property purchases with closings in as little as seven days. The Fairfax-based real estate company provides no-obligation cash offers through a streamlined online request process.



Washington D.C. homeowners looking to sell their properties now have access to a direct cash buying option that bypasses the traditional listing process. King Street Property Group’s service allows sellers to request a cash offer online and, if accepted, move to closing within a week. The process eliminates the typical timeline associated with agent-listed sales, which often involve staging, showings, inspections, and mortgage-dependent buyers.



“We built this process so Washington D.C. homeowners have a fast, straightforward, and obligation-free way to sell their properties for cash,” said Christian Worrell, a representative of King Street Property Group. “Sellers can request an offer, review it on their own terms, and decide whether it works for them with no pressure and no strings attached.”



7-Day Closing Timeline



The central feature of King Street Property Group’s service is the ability to close transactions in as little as seven days. Because the company purchases properties with cash, the process is not subject to the delays that come with mortgage approvals, lender requirements, or financing contingencies that can extend traditional sales by weeks or months.



No-Obligation Cash Offers



Homeowners who request an offer are not committed to accepting it. King Street Property Group provides cash offers that sellers can review and either accept or decline without penalty.

This structure gives homeowners the ability to evaluate the offer against other options before making a decision.



Online Request Process



Sellers can initiate the process through the company’s website by submitting their property address. This online-first approach allows homeowners to start the selling process from home without scheduling in-person consultations or listing appointments upfront.



Direct Cash Purchases



As cash home buyers, King Street Property Group purchases properties directly from homeowners. This removes the uncertainty of deals falling through due to buyer financing issues, a common obstacle in traditional real estate transactions where sales are contingent on a third-party lender’s approval.



Alternative to Traditional Listings



For homeowners who need to sell my house fast in Washington D.C., the service provides an alternative to the conventional listing process. Traditional sales typically require preparation time, open houses, and negotiations that can stretch over several months. King Street Property Group’s cash offer model compresses that timeline significantly.



Washington D.C. Market Access



King Street Property Group’s services are specifically available to homeowners in Washington D.C. Sellers in the district who are considering their options can request a cash offer directly through the company to determine whether the terms meet their needs.



Homeowners in Washington D.C. interested in receiving a no-obligation cash offer can visit the company’s website to submit their property information and begin the process.





About King Street Property Group



King Street Property Group is a Fairfax, VA-based real estate company offering a we buy houses service directly to homeowners in the Washington D.C. area. The company provides no-obligation cash offers and a streamlined selling process designed to move from offer to closing quickly.



More information is available at https://kingstreetpropertygroup.com/.





How does King Street Property Group’s process differ from a traditional home sale?



The company bypasses the traditional listing process by purchasing properties directly with cash, which eliminates the need for staging, showings, and mortgage-dependent buyers. This allows transactions to close in as little as seven days without the delays of financing contingencies.



What is the commitment level for homeowners requesting a cash offer?



Homeowners who request an offer through the company’s website are under no obligation to accept it. The cash offers are provided as a way for sellers to evaluate their options, and they can be declined without penalty or pressure.



Where is King Street Property Group based and who can use their services?



King Street Property Group is a real estate company based in Fairfax, VA. Their direct cash home buying services are currently available to homeowners with properties located in Washington D.C.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: King Street Property Group

Address: 3060 Williams Dr Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22031

Phone: 703-420-5077

Website: https://kingstreetpropertygroup.com/

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