1st Care Home Brings Compassionate, Personalized Adult Family Home Care to Battle Ground, Washington

Battle Ground, WA, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Families seeking a trusted, home-like alternative to larger care facilities now have a compassionate option in 1st Care Home, a licensed Adult Family Home dedicated to providing personalized, around-the-clock care for seniors and adults who need daily support. Located on a peaceful five-acre property in Battle Ground, Washington, 1st Care Home focuses on helping residents live with dignity, comfort, and independence in a warm family environment.



Unlike traditional institutional settings, 1st Care Home offers individualized care plans tailored to each resident’s unique medical needs, personal preferences, and daily routines. The home’s experienced caregivers provide 24/7 assistance while building meaningful relationships with every resident, creating an atmosphere where individuals feel valued, respected, and truly at home.



The home specializes in a wide range of services, including:



Alzheimer’s and dementia care

Developmental disability care

Respite care for family caregivers

Medication management

Assistance with Activities of Daily Living (ADLs)

Family communication and care coordination

Nutritious home-cooked meals

Around-the-clock supervision and personalized support



With more than 20 years of caregiving experience, the team behind 1st Care Home believes quality care goes beyond meeting medical needs. Every resident is treated like family, with caregivers taking the time to learn individual routines, favorite activities, and personal preferences that help create comfort and stability.



“Our mission is to provide compassionate, high-quality care in a safe and supportive home environment,” said the team at 1st Care Home. “We understand that choosing an adult family home is one of the most important decisions a family can make, and we are committed to providing the personalized attention and peace of mind every family deserves.”



The spacious residence features large private rooms, private bathrooms, comfortable living areas, relaxing outdoor spaces, and a quiet setting that encourages safety, independence, and social engagement. Residents benefit from consistent caregivers, meaningful companionship, and a calm environment designed to promote overall well-being.



Families throughout Battle Ground, Vancouver, Ridgefield, Camas, Washougal, and the greater Clark County area are invited to schedule a private tour and experience firsthand the welcoming environment that sets 1st Care Home apart.



About 1st Care Home



1st Care Home is a licensed Adult Family Home located in Battle Ground, Washington, providing personalized senior care home and specialized support for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, developmental disabilities, mobility challenges, and other care needs. The home combines professional caregiving with a family-centered approach, offering 24-hour support in a comfortable residential setting where every resident is treated with dignity, respect, and compassion.



https://thenewsfront.com/1st-care-home-brings-compassionate-personalized-adult-family-home-care-to-battle-ground-washington/