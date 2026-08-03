Amogy and 2G Energy Successfully Demonstrate Integrated Ammonia-to-Power Generation with Natural Gas Multi-Fuel Capability

NEW YORK and HEEK, Germany, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amogy and 2G Energy announced today the successful completion of integrated ammonia-to-power testing at Amogy’s Houston facility, marking an important milestone toward commercial fuel-flexible power generation for data centers and other power-intensive applications.

Designed to generate power using either natural gas or ammonia, the integrated solution provides reliable on-site power with the flexibility of a diversified fuel supply. This includes options for using readily available natural gas today, while establishing a phased transition towards ammonia over time. This solution helps data centers and other power-intensive facilities address immediate power needs while supporting longer-term decarbonization goals.

The AMMDrive™ solution pairs Amogy’s ammonia reformer with a 2G Agenitor 412 reciprocating engine-generator set. During testing, Amogy’s reformer converted ammonia into a hydrogen-rich reformate fuel stream, which fueled the 2G engine to generate electricity, meeting the key performance metrics required for commercial deployments. The 2G engine can also be configured as a cogeneration system, producing electricity and usable thermal energy, such as hot water, simultaneously to maximize overall system efficiency.

The demonstration confirmed the core technical interface between the ammonia reformer and engine, including fuel delivery, controls, and integrated system operation, bringing the integrated solution closer to commercial deployment.

Fuel flexibility for reliable power and a pathway to decarbonization

As demand for reliable on-site power continues to grow, many customers are looking for solutions that balance today’s operational realities with future clean energy objectives. The integrated multi-fuel solution enables customers to generate power using either ammonia – converted into hydrogen-rich fuel through Amogy’s reformer – or natural gas. This enables immediate emissions reductions or a phased transition in which natural gas is progressively displaced by hydrogen produced from low-carbon ammonia.

The AMMDrive’s modular architecture allows for phased capacity expansion as customer demand grows, helping align power availability with the pace of facility development while supporting data centers and other power-intensive industries facing constrained grid access and lengthy infrastructure timelines.

“This successful test is an important proof point for Amogy’s ammonia-to-power platform and for customers seeking flexible, reliable power,” said Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy. “Customers need solutions that can meet today’s power constraints without limiting future opportunities. By integrating our reformer with 2G’s engine technology, we’re giving customers a practical way to meet immediate power needs while creating a pathway to incorporate ammonia to support longer-term decarbonization strategies.”

“This collaboration demonstrates the adaptability of 2G’s engine platform and its ability to support a broad range of fuel pathways, including ammonia-derived hydrogen,” said Pablo Hofelich, CEO of 2G Energy. “Our modular engine technology is designed to deliver reliable power while adapting to evolving customer requirements. Together with Amogy, we’re expanding the potential for practical, fuel-flexible, lower-carbon power solutions across a range of commercial applications.”

Building on these results, Amogy and 2G will continue optimizing the reformer-engine integration in support of commercial deployments. The companies are exploring opportunities to jointly support customer projects, expand market development efforts, and support capacity planning for potential deployments in the US, Asia, and other geographies.

About Amogy

Amogy provides carbon-free energy solutions to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like power generation, maritime shipping, and heavy industry. Proven in real-world applications, its patented ammonia cracking technology offers a mature, scalable, and highly efficient method for splitting ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen. The produced hydrogen is directed to integrated fuel cells or hydrogen engines, generating high-performance power with zero carbon emissions.

Amogy is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, with additional locations including Houston, Texas, and Seoul, South Korea. Amogy is backed by investors including Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, SK Innovation, Aramco Ventures, Mitsubishi Corporation, Samsung Heavy Industries, BHP Ventures, and AP Ventures. For more information, follow Amogy on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook, and YouTube, or visit www.amogy.co.

About 2G Energy

The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer and system provider of decentralized energy supply systems. The company develops, produces and installs comprehensive solutions in the structurally growing market for highly efficient CHPs, large heat pumps and peak-load gensets. Digital grid integration and plant control for these types of energy generators, as well as service and maintenance, are further decisive performance criteria.

The product portfolio comprises three types of energy generation: CHP plants in the output range from 20 kW to 4,500 kW for operation with hydrogen, natural gas, biogas and other lean gases, large heat pumps in the range from 100 kW to 2,600 kW as well as peak-load gensets with an electrical output of 500 kW or more. CHP plants operate with efficiencies of 90 percent and more, while large heat pumps achieve efficiencies of 300 to 500 percent, depending on the general conditions. With its products and services, 2G is at the interface to a decentralized, secure and largely decarbonized energy supply. More than 10,000 2G systems have already been installed worldwide in various applications, supplying electrical and thermal energy to a wide range of customers from the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, energy suppliers, municipal utilities and local government authorities.

Media contacts

Amogy

Leigh Brandt

amogy@marketbridge.com

2G Energy

Julian Efker

j.efker@2-g.de



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23a7631a-0b86-48e4-8666-a9b8039e89c1