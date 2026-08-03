The best-selling Enduro motorcycle in the world is now electric, Stark is EBIT-Positive as First-Half-Year Revenues grow 46% to €86 Million

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stark Future, the Barcelona-based premium electric-motorcycle manufacturer, today reported revenue of €86.0 million for the first half of 2026, up 46% year-on-year, and confirmed the business was both EBITDA- and EBIT-positive for the period, an important marker of the quality, not just the pace, of its growth.





EBITDA reached €5.3 million, a 6.1% margin, compared with a €1.7 million loss in the same period last year, a swing of roughly €7 million. Gross margin improved 9.3 percentage points year-on-year to 39.6%, with per-unit bike costs falling as volumes scaled. The company delivered 8,124 motorcycles in the half, 45% more than a year earlier, and the second quarter set new records for monthly revenue, Dealer sell-out volume and factory output.





“We set a plan, and we exceeded it,” said Anton Wass, Founder and CEO of Stark Future. “Reaching EBIT-positive while still investing heavily in new technology is the part that matters. It shows the growth is funded by a strong underlying profitability, real demand and disciplined execution, not by burning cash.”

The margin gain reflects a very strong performance by the Stark sourcing team and the support of its partners. Gross margin climbed month by month through the second quarter as purchasing and manufacturing gains compounded. Higher-margin revenue streams also grew, with spare parts more than tripling year-on-year and the company’s software revenue hitting new records following the launch of its patent-pending Dynamic Traction Control.





During the quarter Stark strengthened its financial leadership with the appointment of Max Cichon as Chief Financial Officer, bringing Tier-1 automotive experience as the company prepares for its next phase of scale. Financing discussions to support that expansion are progressing, with several institutions in due diligence.

“Every quarter we become a stronger company; not because the journey gets easier, but because our ability to execute keeps improving,” Wass added. “We remain confident in our full-year forecast.”

About Stark Future:

Stark Future is a Barcelona-based technology company focused on premium electric motorcycles, founded in 2020. Its flagship VARG platform is the best-selling enduro motorcycle in the world, out-selling every combustion competitor, clear proof that Stark's strategy of building electric motorcycles superior to the best combustion bikes in every category is working. The company reported 46% first-half revenue growth in 2026 and its first EBIT-positive period, and is preparing for further international expansion.

Media enquiries:

Benjamin Cobb

benjamin.cobb@starkfuture.com



