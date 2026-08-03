PEAK:AIO and Los Alamos National Laboratory to Showcase the Future of pNFS at Future of Memory and Storage 2026

MANCHESTER, UK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEAK:AIO, a leader in high-performance storage for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC), today announced that executives from both PEAK:AIO and Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) will present at the Future of Memory and Storage (FMS) Conference 2026, taking place August 4-6 in Santa Clara, California. Building on the momentum of the launch of pNFS Lattice in June, the sessions will examine how open source pNFS (parallel Network File System) is helping overcome longstanding scalability limitations in AI and HPC storage environments.

On Thursday, August 6 at 1:00 PM, John Harechmak, Worldwide Vice President of Systems Engineering at PEAK:AIO, will join Gary Grider, Senior Director of Computing Technologies at Los Alamos National Laboratory, and other industry leaders for the pNFS panel discussion, "Bringing Stability to Hyperscale Storage." The panel will examine the future of parallel file systems and the architectural innovations required to support hyperscale AI infrastructure.

Immediately following the panel, at 1:20 PM, Roger Cummings, President and CEO of PEAK:AIO, will present "From Bottleneck to Backbone: The Rise of pNFS in AI and HPC Infrastructure." The session will explore how open source pNFS is evolving to meet the performance and scalability requirements of AI and HPC environments.

Future of Memory and Storage’s mission is to help accelerate the move towards a world where advanced memory and storage technologies enable AI systems, data centers, hyperscalers and enterprises to operate at unprecedented scale, speed and efficiency while supporting the engineers and architects building the infrastructure of the future. FMS is a multi-faceted event experience providing the most comprehensive and technically credible memory and storage event on the planet, carefully curated by an experienced team plugged into a global network. Presenters are visionary industry leaders, engineers and architects from all disciplines selected for their relevance, dynamism and insight.

Attendees are invited to meet with the PEAK:AIO team during the conference to discuss pNFS, pNFS Lattice and learn more about the future of scalable AI and HPC storage.

About PEAK:AIO

PEAK:AIO is a Manchester, UK-based software-defined AI storage company. Its platform delivers high-performance AI storage from a single server to exabytes on any industry-standard hardware. PEAK:AIO is deployed at Los Alamos National Laboratory, NHS AIDE, Oxford Robotics Institute, Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Liverpool, the University of Strathclyde MediForge Hub and the Zoological Society of London. Learn more at https://peakaio.com.