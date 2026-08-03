Xpanner Launches Shake-Out, GNSS-Guided Pile Distribution That Eliminates the Marking Task on Utility-Scale Solar Sites

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. and SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xpanner , a ConTech startup pioneering construction site automation through robotics and Physical AI, today announced the launch of Shake-Out, a GNSS-guided pile distribution application built for skid-loader operators on utility-scale solar projects. Shake-Out replaces manual survey marking and pin hunting with real-time, on-screen guidance, allowing crews to place piles accurately without a dedicated marking team.

On solar construction sites, shake-out sets the pace for the entire pile-driving operation. Traditionally, crews rely on survey pins that are slow to locate and often missing, buried in grass, or submerged, forcing costly re-surveys. Operators calculate bundle positions, pile counts, and colors by hand, so productivity depends heavily on individual skill. Progress is tracked manually and reported verbally, leaving project offices without visibility until the end of the day.

Shake-Out addresses each of these bottlenecks. After a site plan is uploaded to Xpanner Connect and a rugged tablet is mounted to the machine, operators drive straight to GNSS-guided target points using a radar-style guidance lane that provides visual and audio cues as each pile approaches its mark. The system has been field-validated for highly accurate placement, with configurable distance and angle tolerances to meet project-specific requirements.

“The single largest variable in shake-out has always been operator skill,” said Henri Lee, co-founder and CEO of Xpanner. “By turning position-finding, counting, and logging into simple on-screen guidance, Shake-Out improves field productivity while providing real-time progress visibility that enables back-office teams to monitor execution, make informed decisions, and manage projects more effectively.”

Shake-Out is designed as a brand-agnostic retrofit that installs on any skid loader with quick mounting and simple calibration, so crews can deploy it across mixed equipment fleets without specialized hardware. Features include real-time machine navigation, color-coded pile visualization, one-tap pile counting, and bulk shift logging.

Every pile logged in the field syncs instantly to Xpanner Connect, giving project offices live status on piles placed versus plan, progress by block, row, and pile type, and a clean as-built record, replacing phone calls, spreadsheets, and end-of-day reports with a single live map.

Shake-Out is available now for utility-scale solar contractors. To inquire about Shake-Out or to see it in action at the company's new demo yard in Aledo, TX, email hello@xpanner.com .

ABOUT XPANNER

Xpanner is a ConTech startup pioneering construction site automation through robotics and Physical AI. With its Automation-as-a-Service (AaaS) model, Xpanner delivers field-proven solutions that are forward deployed – boosting productivity, safety, and quality on active job sites. This solution automates essential jobsite workflows addressing labor shortages and cost challenges. From equipment automation to site-wide orchestration, Xpanner is shaping the future of autonomous construction. Xpanner’s headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, CA and has an office in Seoul, Korea.