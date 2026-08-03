KIDZ AI Signs Data Center MOU with Limestone Networks to Deploy Inference Compute Infrastructure for Open-Weight AI Models, Advancing Its $44.6 Million Canopy Wave Agreement

NEW YORK, NY , Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOU marks the first data center step in KIDZ AI's demand-led, inference-focused neocloud strategy, targeting deployment of a dedicated NVIDIA Blackwell B300 GPU cluster purpose-built for high-throughput, cost-efficient inference on open-weight AI models at the DFW3 data center in Dallas, Texas

KIDZ AI and Limestone Networks have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the proposed colocation of the Company's inference-focused AI computing infrastructure at the DFW3 data center in Dallas, Texas

The parties are evaluating a dedicated data hall of approximately 1.125 MW, with initial deployment of approximately 0.5 to 0.6 MW expected to ramp as the GPU cluster is installed and commissioned, as well as an alternative two-hall configuration

The planned deployment is intended to provide the physical infrastructure supporting KIDZ AI's previously announced 60-month, $44.6 million definitive GPU compute services agreement with Canopy Wave, Inc.

The parties intend to negotiate a definitive colocation agreement following final technical design and capacity selection

KIDZ AI Inc. (NASDAQ: KIDZ) (NASDAQ: KIDZW) (“KIDZ AI” or the “Company”), an education technology company advancing AI infrastructure and GPU compute initiatives alongside its core EdTech operations, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Limestone Networks, Inc. (“Limestone”), a Texas-based cloud and data center infrastructure provider, for the proposed deployment of the Company’s AI computing infrastructure at the DFW3 data center in Dallas, Texas.

The planned deployment is intended to provide the power, physical space, network connectivity, and operating environment required for the dedicated NVIDIA Blackwell B300 GPU cluster under KIDZ AI’s previously announced 60-month, $44.6 million definitive GPU compute services agreement with Canopy Wave, Inc. — advancing the Company’s neocloud strategy from contracted enterprise demand to physical infrastructure. Consistent with the Company’s strategic focus on inference compute, the cluster is intended to support high-throughput, cost-efficient inference workloads for open-weight AI models. The GPU cluster will be ordered and deployed by KIDZ AI’s wholly owned subsidiary, Catalyst Compute LLC.

Under the MOU, the parties are evaluating two potential configurations at DFW3: a dedicated data hall (Data Hall 150) of approximately 1.125 MW, or an alternative configuration using two data halls, subject to confirmation that capacity, distance, and connectivity between the halls meet KIDZ AI’s technical requirements. If the dedicated hall is selected, deployment is expected to begin at approximately 0.5 to 0.6 MW and could ramp toward approximately 1.125 MW over time as GPU servers are delivered, installed, tested, and commissioned — with room to accommodate additional GPU infrastructure as future customer demand develops. The final configuration will be determined following further technical review.

“Securing data center capacity is the next step in executing our $44.6 million agreement with Canopy Wave,” said Stephanie Luo, Chief Executive Officer of KIDZ AI. “We are not pursuing capacity on a speculative basis. We secured long-term contracted demand first, and we are now putting in place the infrastructure required to serve it. That sequencing — demand first, capacity second — is the core of our neocloud model. Equally central is our strategic focus on inference compute: we are purpose-building this cluster for high-throughput, cost-efficient inference on open-weight AI models, which we believe is where enterprise demand is growing fastest. Together, we believe this approach supports disciplined capital allocation, greater visibility into utilization, and a repeatable playbook for subsequent GPU clusters and enterprise compute agreements.”

The parties are continuing technical review of data hall allocation, power delivery, network connectivity, installation requirements, and related commercial terms, and intend to work toward a definitive colocation agreement. The MOU is non-binding (other than customary confidentiality provisions), and the proposed deployment remains subject to final technical design, confirmation of costs, and the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements. There is no assurance that a definitive agreement will be finalized or entered into or that the parties will be able to advance the transactions described herein and in the MOU.

About Limestone Networks, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Limestone Networks, Inc. is a cloud and data center infrastructure provider offering Bare Metal Cloud, Cloud Instances, Private Cloud, and Colocation services. Limestone delivers scalable, on-demand infrastructure supported by high-performance networking and integrated tools for managing physical, virtual, and colocated infrastructure, with flexible colocation offerings ranging from individual server deployments to full racks and private cages. Limestone’s infrastructure services are available across multiple data center regions, supporting businesses seeking flexible, secure, and scalable computing environments. For more information, please visit www.limestonenetworks.com.

About KIDZ AI Inc.

KIDZ AI Inc. (NASDAQ: KIDZ) (NASDAQ: KIDZW) is an education technology company advancing AI infrastructure and GPU compute initiatives alongside its core EdTech operations, building capacity to serve enterprise and AI-native customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on KIDZ AI’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of KIDZ AI’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of KIDZ AI’s control including, but not limited to: the non-binding nature of the MOU and the risk that the parties do not enter into a definitive colocation agreement on the terms described, on other terms, or at all; the final technical configuration, capacity, costs, and timing of any deployment at the DFW3 facility; KIDZ AI’s ability to obtain the GPUs and related equipment necessary to perform its obligations under the recently announced definitive agreement with Canopy Wave and achieve its goals and expected results; KIDZ AI’s ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; KIDZ AI’s financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; KIDZ AI’s ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in KIDZ AI’s strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; KIDZ AI’s ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; KIDZ AI’s future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; KIDZ AI’s ability to attract and retain key personnel; KIDZ AI’s expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that KIDZ AI may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in KIDZ AI’s filings with the SEC. KIDZ AI’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by KIDZ AI in this press release is based only on information currently available to KIDZ AI and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. KIDZ AI undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts

KIDZ AI Inc.

ir@kidzai.com

800-345-9588