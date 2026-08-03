Royalty Pharma appoints Greg Raskin as Senior Vice President, Head of Academic Initiatives

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced the appointment of Greg Raskin, M.D. as Senior Vice President, Head of Academic Initiatives, effective August 2026. Greg will lead Royalty Pharma's outreach efforts with academic and non-profit institutions as well as oversee the Royalty Pharma Translational Prize. Greg joins Royalty Pharma after nearly three decades at the intersection of science, medicine and investing, and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Technology Development at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

"We are delighted to welcome Greg to Royalty Pharma," said Pablo Legorreta, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Royalty Pharma. "Greg's experience in licensing and drug development, combined with his investing background, makes him uniquely suited to deepen our engagement with the scientific community. We see an exciting opportunity to support innovators as they navigate today's funding challenges. Increasingly, academic institutions are at the forefront of discovering novel targets, advancing our understanding of disease biology and mechanisms of action, and pioneering new therapeutic modalities that give rise to cutting-edge medicines. By helping them unlock new funding solutions, we can advance their missions while expanding our access to groundbreaking innovation, creating true win-win partnerships.”

"Royalty Pharma has long played a foundational role in connecting breakthrough science to the capital needed to advance important innovation," said Greg Raskin. "I am excited to join in this new role, where I will partner with universities and non-profits, reflecting Royalty Pharma's long-standing commitment to supporting academic science."

Greg Raskin Biography

Prior to joining Royalty Pharma, Greg spent more than a decade at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, most recently as Senior Vice President, Technology Development, where he led biotechnology startup efforts, technology transfer, monetization and business development. Earlier in his career, Greg was a Vice President at AllianceBernstein, where he led healthcare and life sciences investing for the firm’s venture capital fund. Previously, he served as a biotech analyst at Baker Brothers Investments and as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company, where he primarily worked with pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Greg received his M.D. from Yale School of Medicine and a B.A. in molecular biophysics and biochemistry from Yale College. He currently serves as a Lecturer in the Department of Economics at both Stanford University and Yale University, where he teaches courses on the economics and science of drug development.

About Royalty Pharma plc

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly – directly when it partners with companies to co fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertex’s Trikafta and Alyftrek, GSK’s Trelegy, Roche’s Evrysdi, Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya, Biogen’s Tysabri and Spinraza, Servier’s Voranigo, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Pfizer’s Nurtec ODT, and Gilead’s Trodelvy, and 19 development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com.

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