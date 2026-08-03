Corrosion Inhibitors Market Size to Hit USD 14.03 Billion by 2035 on Oil & Gas Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Corrosion Inhibitors Market was valued at USD 9.40 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 14.03 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.20% from 2026 to 2035.

The Corrosion Inhibitors Market is witnessing growth owing to the rise in demand for oil and gas, power, and industrial processing industries; infrastructural development; and the need for protecting equipment and minimizing maintenance costs. The manufacturers offer asset protection products in the form of inorganic and organic corrosion inhibitor formulations for increasing the longevity and reliability of equipment. The use of environment-friendly chemicals, IoT-based dosing systems, and biodegradable formulations has helped producers in achieving accurate control on environmental effects as well as designing long-lasting products that cater to industrial requirements. Additionally, sustainable inhibitor technology adoption is presenting huge opportunities for the manufacturers.





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Rising oil and gas expansion and sustainable formulation driving market expansion

The uptake of corrosion inhibitor products around the world is gaining traction owing to increased investments in oil and gas infrastructure and water network upgrades. There is an ongoing effort by manufacturers to be more sustainable by providing eco-friendly and low-toxic corrosion inhibitors. Environmental legislation by governments, the process of industrialization in developing countries, and infrastructure development are also driving the trend towards adopting corrosion inhibitor products. Improvements have been made in Internet of Things based dosing, biobased inhibitors, and non-chromate products.

Segments Analysis

By Product

The market share for inorganic inhibitors in Corrosion Inhibitors was accounted for 57% in 2025 due to the extremely effective performance of these inhibitors towards metal surfaces when used in industries like oil and gas, power plants, and heavy manufacturing in extreme temperature conditions. The organic segment is the fastest-growing segment within the corrosion inhibitor market because of the rising need for eco-friendly products.

By Type

The water-based segment had the highest market share of 61% in the Corrosion Inhibitors Market in 2025 due to high applicability in industrial cooling systems, boilers, and water treatment facilities that provide environmentally friendly products and easy application methods in industries. The oil-based segment is the fastest-growing type segment as its applications are increasing rapidly in the oil and gas industry.

By End Use

The Oil & Gas sector made up the largest market share of Corrosion Inhibitors Market in 2025 with 38%, owing to extensive application of chemical inhibitors in pipeline systems, drilling equipment, refineries, and storage tanks which demand safety and durability of equipment in harsh conditions. The Water Treatment sector is the fastest-growing end-use segment owing to growing demands for water treatment, urbanization, and stringent environmental regulations.

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Regional Analysis

In North America, 27.84% of the total Corrosion Inhibitors revenue is generated. North America comprises the USA and Canada. Around 84.73% of the total revenue in North America is generated by the USA due to the oil and gas production industry and the water transportation system which require corrosion inhibitors, and the need for corrosion inhibitors in the automobile and construction industry.

The United States Corrosion Inhibitors market size is estimated to have grown from about USD 2.13 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 3.17 billion in 2035 at a CAGR of 4.06%. The growth is attributed to the domestic oil and gas production industry, aging water infrastructure distribution system, and automobile manufacturing process surface treatment needs in the country.

Europe Corrosion Inhibitors Market is expected to be valued at USD 2.15 Billion by 2025 and is further projected to reach USD 3.19 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.01% during the forecast period of 2026 to 2035. Europe is one of the most technologically advanced markets in corrosion inhibitors where there is structured demand evolution through REACH regulation and water discharge standards which has necessitated significant investment in reformulations. Corrosion inhibitors market is dominated by Germany as the country holds 27.84% of the share in the market because of their automotive manufacturing and chemical processing industry.

In 2025, the Asia Pacific led the world Corrosion Inhibitors Market, accounting for roughly 38.50% of the revenue globally, and it will continue to lead regionally as well as be the fastest growing market till 2035. The China region holds approximately 42.84% of the total revenue generated in the Asia Pacific due to its extensive manufacturing and industrial infrastructure.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Corrosion Inhibitors Market Report:

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Solenis LLC

Ecolab Inc.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Lubrizol Corporation

Clariant AG

Nouryon

Solvay S.A.

Elementis plc

ChampionX Corporation

Nalco Water (Ecolab subsidiary)

Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Cortec Corporation

DAK Americas LLC

Afton Chemical Corporation

W. R. Grace & Co.

Quaker Houghton

Recent Developments

2025: Cortec Corporation confirmed record expansion of its VpCI Volatile Corrosion Inhibitor product line due to growing adoption in offshore oil rig pipeline maintenance in the Gulf of Mexico.

Cortec Corporation confirmed record expansion of its VpCI Volatile Corrosion Inhibitor product line due to growing adoption in offshore oil rig pipeline maintenance in the Gulf of Mexico. 2025: ICL Group launched three new sustainable corrosion inhibitor products at the European Coatings Show including a phosphate-free cooling water inhibitor and biodegradable pipeline treatment product.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

INHIBITOR ADOPTION AND PROTECTION PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate corrosion inhibitor adoption trends, product utilization, protection efficiency, and manufacturer retention indicators across major product categories and markets.

– helps you evaluate corrosion inhibitor adoption trends, product utilization, protection efficiency, and manufacturer retention indicators across major product categories and markets. INDUSTRIAL ASSET AND MAINTENANCE IMPACT METRICS – helps you understand the impact of equipment degradation, maintenance costs, and infrastructure ageing on inhibitor demand and evolving protection strategies.

– helps you understand the impact of equipment degradation, maintenance costs, and infrastructure ageing on inhibitor demand and evolving protection strategies. SUSTAINABLE FORMULATION AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify how bio-based chemistries, IoT dosing, and non-toxic formulations are improving compliance and application capabilities.

– helps you identify how bio-based chemistries, IoT dosing, and non-toxic formulations are improving compliance and application capabilities. INHIBITOR TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AND ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you assess the growth of inorganic, organic, and bio-based inhibitor solutions designed to address changing industrial needs and regulatory risks.

– helps you assess the growth of inorganic, organic, and bio-based inhibitor solutions designed to address changing industrial needs and regulatory risks. OIL & GAS AND WATER TREATMENT INTEGRATION – helps you understand how corrosion inhibitors are supporting infrastructure protection through the integration of pipeline and treatment facility models.

– helps you understand how corrosion inhibitors are supporting infrastructure protection through the integration of pipeline and treatment facility models. REGIONAL MARKET AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate key markets, inhibitor providers, government-supported programmes, market penetration, and strategic developments shaping the global corrosion inhibitors industry.

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Corrosion Inhibitors Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 9.40 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 14.03 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.20% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Composition (Organic, Inorganic)

• By Type (Water Based, Oil Based)

• By End Use (Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Metal Processing, Water Treatment, Chemical Processing, Paper and Pulp, Other) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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