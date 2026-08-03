FS Investment Services Puts the Personal Touch Back Into Investing

JERSEY, United Kingdom, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As financial services become increasingly automated, many investors now manage their affairs through self-service platforms, digital portals and AI-led systems. FS Investment Services believes this shift has created a gap for clients who still value personal contact, experienced guidance and a consistent relationship with someone who understands their objectives.

The Jersey-based company combines a modern approach to investing with what it describes as an old-school standard of service. Each client is assigned a dedicated broker who serves as their regular point of contact and is available to discuss their portfolio, answer questions and provide guidance when required.

FS Investment Services is not focused on one narrow area of the market. Its work can include listed shares, bonds, funds, private equity and other investment opportunities, depending on the client’s circumstances, eligibility and objectives. The aim is to provide a broader service while retaining the personal attention that has become less common across the industry.

The firm is supported by a team with hundreds of years of combined experience across financial services, investment markets and client advisory work. This experience is intended to give clients access to informed human judgement alongside the efficiency of modern systems.

Historically, FS Investment Services has primarily served institutional clients. Its private equity activities have performed strongly, and some existing positions have resulted in surplus availability beyond the requirements of the original institutional participants.

The company is now expanding its advisory client base to include accredited and otherwise eligible investors who are interested in accessing private equity opportunities alongside more traditional investment areas. Selected surplus positions may become available to suitable clients, subject to availability, eligibility and the relevant terms.

FS Investment Services is also in the process of establishing a new private equity fund. The company reports that interest has already exceeded the fund’s anticipated initial capacity before its formal launch, reflecting continued demand for carefully selected private-company opportunities.

For advisory clients, the stated fee structure consists of a 0.5% annual management fee and a 7.5% performance fee charged only on profits. The precise terms may depend on the individual service, account or opportunity concerned.

Although the company is expanding, its underlying philosophy remains the same: investing should not become an entirely automated or impersonal experience. FS Investment Services was established to bring the personal touch back into the industry by giving clients direct access to experienced professionals who can support them across a wide range of investments.

Further information is available at www.fsinvestmentservices.co.uk.

Media Contact:

David Matthews

Info@fsinvestmentservices.co.uk

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, invitation, recommendation, or solicitation to buy or sell any securities, financial instruments, or investment products. Any references to investment opportunities, private equity, historical performance, anticipated demand, or future plans are illustrative in nature and may be subject to change without notice.

FS Investment Services does not guarantee future results, returns, or investment performance. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Investment values may rise or fall, and investors may lose some or all of their capital.

Access to certain investments or services may be restricted to accredited, professional, or otherwise eligible investors in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. Prospective investors should conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from appropriately qualified legal, tax, and financial advisers before making any investment decision.

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